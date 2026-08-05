Visiting bodies of water increases mental well-being, study shows

Visiting a body of water increases mental well-being and is especially beneficial when a person feels safe and ventures into the water, a new study across 19 countries shows.

The international team analysed survey data from more than 17,000 visits to bodies of water across 19 countries to understand how such visits affect people's psychological recovery and their sense of connection with nature.

The researchers found that although sandy beaches and rivers were the most effective at restoring people's ability to concentrate, all 17 types of bodies of water included in the study had a restorative effect on mental well-being. Even densely built-up waterfront promenades provided relief.

The data showed that stress levels decreased the most among people who spent three hours by a body of water. The results also showed that people who entered the water themselves, for example by swimming or taking part in water sports, experienced greater mental restoration than those who simply walked or sat on the shore.

The researchers said the explanation lies in our psychology and perception of safety. As water is always somewhat dangerous, people must first feel safe in that environment before the brain is able to relax.

Direct physical contact with water also helps people detach themselves from everyday worries and focus on the present moment, bringing an end to the cycle of negative thoughts.

The study also found a link between feeling rested and experiencing nature: the more rested a person is, the stronger the connection they feel with their surroundings, which in turn helps the brain recover even more effectively.

The researchers published the study's findings in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning.

Estonian University of Life Sciences researcher Simon Bell was one of the researchers involved in the study.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!