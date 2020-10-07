news

Tallinn to launch mask wearing campaign

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Wednesday the city government will launch a campaign to encourage people to wear masks.

Kõlvart said Tallinn will pay for a campaign promoting mask wearing. Negotiations are also taking place with the private sector so that the city can use commercial advertising space.

"We hope that the costs of the campaign will not be high. Tallinn's message is clear: we will wear masks, [and] implement preventive measures in order to avoid restrictions," said Kõlvart at a press conference.

The Health Board recommends wearing a mask on public transport and in crowded places where social distancing is not possible, medical manager of the Health Board Arkadi Popov has said.

Popov, who was also speaking at the press conference, also pointed out the regions where masks should be worn due to high levels of coronavirus: Ida-Viru County, Tallinn, Maardu, Võru County. 

Editor: Helen Wright

