Tallinn launches mask wearing campaign

Tallinn City Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to wear a mask in the city when it is not possible to social distance. The new campaign can already be seen on social media and will start being shown in public spaces and on buses next week.

The city government's facebook account "Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus" posted on the "Tallinn City Center for Expats" group on Thursday evening: "Tallinn has started a social campaign, which calls for wearing a mask in a situation where it is not possible to keep a safe distance between people."

The campaign encourages people to keep two meters apart and wear masks.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Wednesday: "Tallinn's message is clear: we will wear masks, [and] implement preventive measures in order to avoid restrictions."

The Health Board recommends wearing a mask on public transport and in crowded places where social distancing is not possible, medical manager of the Health Board Arkadi Popov has said.

Tallinn City Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to wear masks, Source: Tallinn City Government.

The government has not agreed on whether wearing masks should be made a mandatory regulation. Experts and politicians are split on the matter and have been since March.

As of Thursday, there are estimated to be 338 cases of coronavirus in Harju County and the 14-day average new case rate is 56.52, which is higher than Estonia's average at 51.54.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county is 1,590, the data is not broken down between Harju County and Tallinn but the majority of cases have been diagnosed in the capital.

More data can be viewed at koroonakaart.

