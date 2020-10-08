news

Tallinn launches mask wearing campaign ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Masks.
Masks. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo
News

Tallinn City Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to wear a mask in the city when it is not possible to social distance. The new campaign can already be seen on social media and will start being shown in public spaces and on buses next week.

The city government's facebook account "Tallinna Kesklinna Valitsus" posted on the "Tallinn City Center for Expats" group on Thursday evening: "Tallinn has started a social campaign, which calls for wearing a mask in a situation where it is not possible to keep a safe distance between people." 

The campaign encourages people to keep two meters apart and wear masks.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Wednesday: "Tallinn's message is clear: we will wear masks, [and] implement preventive measures in order to avoid restrictions."

The Health Board recommends wearing a mask on public transport and in crowded places where social distancing is not possible, medical manager of the Health Board Arkadi Popov has said.

Tallinn City Government has launched a campaign to encourage people to wear masks, Source: Tallinn City Government.

The government has not agreed on whether wearing masks should be made a mandatory regulation. Experts and politicians are split on the matter and have been since March.

As of Thursday, there are estimated to be 338 cases of coronavirus in Harju County and the 14-day average new case rate is 56.52, which is higher than Estonia's average at 51.54.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the county is 1,590, the data is not broken down between Harju County and Tallinn but the majority of cases have been diagnosed in the capital.

More data can be viewed at koroonakaart.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08.10

Tallinn launches mask wearing campaign

08.10

Tallinn's European Green Capital 2022 bid unsuccessful, Grenoble wins title

08.10

Estonia joins UNESCO Protection of Underwater Cultural Heritage Convention

08.10

SDE deputy chair: Budget catering to the elite, overlooking families coping

08.10

Government aims to transfer financial intelligence unit to finance ministry

08.10

New Tallinn-Kuressaare flight carrier brings timetable changes

08.10

Estonia joins Leaders' Pledge to stand up for nature

08.10

Estonian sauna design and tech tour to give Americans a taste of 'leil'*

08.10

SuperAlko Latvia sees 50 percent fall in sales in October

08.10

Gallery: Apothecary Melchior filming takes place in Tallinn's Old Town

08.10

Officials, ministers discussing rules to make lobbying meetings public

08.10

Head of Parempoolsed: Radicals have succeeded in taking society hostage

08.10

4,360 viral upper respiratory tract infections diagnosed in Estonia last week

08.10

Man brings live explosive to Tartu police station

08.10

Hiiumaa Hospital opens new helipad

08.10

Ivo Kuldmäe to become new KredEx chief

08.10

Aas: Charter flights to Egypt and Turkey not allowed

08.10

Reidi tee speed cameras identify violations, but fines not issued yet

08.10

Daily: Charter flights were briefly allowed for prime minister's sake only

08.10

After summer recovery, long-distance bus lines in poor shape again

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Watch Again

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: