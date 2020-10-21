news

Doctor Arkadi Popov appointed West Tallinn Central Hospital board chair ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Arkadi Popov.
Dr. Arkadi Popov. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Doctor Arkadi Popov has been appointed head of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH). Popov is also head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medical department and has frequently appeared in the media since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Popov was appointed new LTKH board chair via a unanimous selection panel decision, LTKH spokespersons say. He will replace outgoing chair Imbi Mõks, who will continue as a board member.

"The supervisory board decided to appoint two new members to the management board due to LTKH being one of the capital city's largest and most multi-profiled central hospitals," supervisory board chair Merike Martinson said, via spokespersons.

The move also anticipates a planned major central hospital for the capital, which is currently served by two other hospitals in the north and east of the city in addition to LTKH.

"We are also facing substantial work with regard to making Tallinn [central] Hospital a reality, something which requires very large volumes of work, and for that reason, the supervisory board decided to appoint the medical chief as member of the board in addition to the board chairman," Martinson went on.

LTKH announced its public appointment competitive process in September ahead of Mõk's term expiring in early December.

Arkadi Popov has been in the public eye through much of the coronavirus crisis, and is a strong advocate of the use of facemasks and other regulations, though has also argued in favor of the easing of restrictions at times.

LTKH has seen COVID-19 cases among both staff and patients, in the original spring wave, as well as in September.

A total of six people applied for the post, and all candidates were deemed suitable for interview.

Popov will start his work in the post on December 5.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:37

Interior ministry wants to raise speeding fines

12:04

Number of books published in Estonia falling

11:33

Central bank chief: Pension reform removes incentive for saving for old age

11:02

Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:39

Joe Biden pledges support for Baltic States in presidential campaign paper

10:06

Peterburi tee repair work to start in 2022

09:32

Doctor Arkadi Popov appointed West Tallinn Central Hospital board chair

08:46

Ratings: Reform seem to stall as other major parties hold initiative

20.10

Survey: 20 percent of people to withdraw money from second pillar

20.10

SEB: Aim of pension reform should be feeling of security in future

20.10

Welfare masters help the elderly in Tartu with daily activities

20.10

Minister of Finance: Second pillar pension reform to be launched as planned

20.10

Tallink CEO: Tallink alone cannot subsidize Estonian export

20.10

Pärnu Airport passenger terminal procurement failed

20.10

Scientific council recommends alcohol sales ban continues

20.10

Swedbank reports strong Q3 performance and growing loan volumes

20.10

Prime minister: Supreme Court ruling brings legal clarity to pension reform

20.10

Health Board: 42 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths in last 24 hours Updated

20.10

Center, EKRE fail to reach agreement on cause of government crisis

20.10

Old Town souvenir shops struggling to survive amidst tourism crisis

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: