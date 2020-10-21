Doctor Arkadi Popov appointed West Tallinn Central Hospital board chair

Doctor Arkadi Popov has been appointed head of West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH). Popov is also head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medical department and has frequently appeared in the media since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Popov was appointed new LTKH board chair via a unanimous selection panel decision, LTKH spokespersons say. He will replace outgoing chair Imbi Mõks, who will continue as a board member.

"The supervisory board decided to appoint two new members to the management board due to LTKH being one of the capital city's largest and most multi-profiled central hospitals," supervisory board chair Merike Martinson said, via spokespersons.

The move also anticipates a planned major central hospital for the capital, which is currently served by two other hospitals in the north and east of the city in addition to LTKH.

"We are also facing substantial work with regard to making Tallinn [central] Hospital a reality, something which requires very large volumes of work, and for that reason, the supervisory board decided to appoint the medical chief as member of the board in addition to the board chairman," Martinson went on.

LTKH announced its public appointment competitive process in September ahead of Mõk's term expiring in early December.

Arkadi Popov has been in the public eye through much of the coronavirus crisis, and is a strong advocate of the use of facemasks and other regulations, though has also argued in favor of the easing of restrictions at times.

LTKH has seen COVID-19 cases among both staff and patients, in the original spring wave, as well as in September.

A total of six people applied for the post, and all candidates were deemed suitable for interview.

Popov will start his work in the post on December 5.

