The Center Party elected Tõnis Mölder as the new council chairman at a meeting on Saturday, replacing Kersti Sarapuu.

Mölder, chairman of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu and head of the Pirita Region, was the only candidate running for chairman. He was elected with 103 votes of the total 120.

At Molder's proposal, rural municipality mayor of Valga Ester Karuse and elder of the Lasnamäe district of Tallinn Vladimir Svet were appointed as deputy chairs of the party's extended board.

Avo Keel, Vladimir Šokman, Toomas Väinaste, Peeter Mardna, Aavo Vaan, Kulli Land, Aivo Toomistu, Priit Kaup, Jaanus Kalev, Meelis Kurgpõld, Jaak Vihmand, Gennadi Popov, Janek Hiiemäe and Aleksander Kuruson were elected as members of the party's court of honor.

At the Center Party's congress in August, it was decided that deputy mayor of Tallinn Kalle Klandorf would continue as the head of the party's court of honor.

Sarapuu, who held the position of council chairman for four years, was nominated as a candidate but decided not to continue in the role, the party's spokesman said. She will remain the head of the party's Riigikogu faction.

Sarapuu said: "I have decided that I will give a younger party member the opportunity to work both as the chairman of the council and through this party's board. The fact that our board will have another young and active person is a big victory for the party."

The council's role is to hold internal discussions and debates to form the political positions of the party.

Members attended the meeting on Saturday both in person and remotely.

