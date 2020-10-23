Fifty-three new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The new 14-day infection rate is 37.02.

According to data from the population registry, 32 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 12 in Ida-Viru County and one was discovered in Saare County.

Eight cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the person being a foreigner.

The two week average is now 37.02 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Northern region

29 of the 32 cases diagnosed in Harju County were in Tallinn. Four of the total cases were traced back to contact with a previously infected person and one case is related to travel from Russia.

The remaining cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are nine outbreaks in Northern Estonia: Forty-two cases are connected to the first outbreak in a workplace, while the second and third workplace outbreaks involve eight cases each. An outbreak within a family circle includes five individuals. The first school outbreak involves six cases. A fourth workplace outbreak includes nine cases, while a fifth workplace outbreak includes six individuals. A second school outbreak includes five cases. A party outbreak is the ninth, consisting of seven individuals.

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 1,600 people, of which 274 are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Four of the 12 cases found in Ida-Viru County were traced back to the family, two cases were traced back to infections at school and two to kindergarten. One of the cases had to do with the workplace and one with a care home, another case is related to travel from the European Union. The remaining case is under further investigation.

There are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, as of Friday: Eleven cases are connected to an outbreak at a school in Kohtla-Järve, and an outbreak within a circle of family members and acquaintances in Ida-Viru County involves eight cases. There are nine cases that are connected to an outbreak at a school in Jõhvi, and twenty-one cases to the care home outbreak in Jõhvi. The outbreak at a school in Sillamäe involves a further thirty-six individuals, and an outbreak at an entertainment establishment involves ten cases in total in Kohtla-Järve and Sillamäe. The workplace outbreak from Narva involves seven cases.

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring 670 people, of which 116 have the novel coronavirus.

Western and Southern regions

The Southern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 372 people with 57 of them being infected with COVID-19. There are two active cases in Southern Estonia: a workplace outbreak in Võru with 24 cases and another workplace outbreak in Jõgeva with 20 individuals infected.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 100 people, of which 18 are diagnosed with the coronavirus. The one added case in Saare County is under further investigation.

30 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 30 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are two patients in intensive care.

There were 1,570 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 249,726 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,300 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 71 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 37.02 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit the Health Board's data map, which will offer data in English and Russian soon.

As a protest against the government and interior minister Mart Helme's recent statements considered hostile to sexual minorities, the operator of the Koroonakaart coronavirus data application, Dr. Keegan McBride, shut down the site.

Health Board: Let's remain vigilant

The spread of coronavirus has remained stable, but let's remain vigilant, the Health Board said in its daily update.

The spread has been stabilised thanks to the responsible, attentive, and careful behaviour of the people of Estonia.

The number of cases which have been brought in from abroad has decreased a touch in the past week, but still remains at around forty cases a week. While forty-four cases were brought in from abroad in the week before last, the same figure for last week was forty. Infected individuals arrived mainly from Russia and Ukraine, followed by the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, and other European counties.

Last week, 7.6 tests were analysed for every 100,000 people. This number is not sufficiently high to prove that there is currently no concealed spread of the virus in Estonia. The share of positive test results was 2.1 percent.

Üllar Lanno, director-general of the Health Board, said the people of Estonia and the healthcare sector have done a good job in fighting the virus, but its spread is gathering pace elsewhere in the world.

"We must keep in mind the longer perspective and the global view. As the spread of the virus is gathering pace in Europe, we must also remain vigilant," said Lanno, adding that people should only travel if it is unavoidable.

"Each case which is brought in from abroad can create several new cases in Estonia, so anyone who is returning from abroad should keep a close eye on their health."

Furthermore, those individuals who chose to spend the school holidays travelling within Estonia should also be careful, according to Lanno. "You can also catch COVID-19 when travelling around your home country."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!