Coronavirus round-up: October 12-18

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 203, compared to 266 the week before. The 14-day average has fallen sharply and Estonia now has one of the lowest averages in Europe.

ERR News has rounded up the most important news and data about the coronavirus in Estonia from the last week and put it in one place.

This round-up is released every Monday, because the results for Sunday of the previous week are released on Monday morning, only making it possible to analyze the previous week's results after the data has been reported.

The data has been taken from the Health Board and we downloaded it from koroonakaart which publishes data released every day in English, Russian and Estonian.

Our "Coronavirus in Estonia: All You Need to Know" guide also provides an overview of total cases by county, the daily rate of new cases, and includes a breakdown of all the restrictions so far. We update this page daily.

In the graphs below, you can add or take away data from the graphs by clicking on the colored dots below. The data points are (mostly) dated with each Monday's date.

Overview

New cases by week: The number of new cases last week was 203 and there were no deaths. The number of new cases has now been falling for two weeks.

The majority of cases were recorded in Harju and Ida-Viru counties but both saw considerable decreases in new cases. Jõgeva, which until October 11 had only had 27 cases, saw a rapid and unexpected increase.

As of Monday, the 14-day average is 35.29 per 100,000 inhabitants, last Monday it was 46.43 per 100,000 people. However, the scientific advisory council is urging caution and said the numbers do not show a trend yet.

The nationwide nighttime alcohol sales ban has been extended for another month until the end of November. Sales are restricted from midnight until 7 a.m.

Discussions about shortening the quarantine period for close contacts and people arriving in Estonia was discussed this week but no agreement reached. Discussions will continue this week.

The government has still not made a decision about the use of masks or how it will support the tourism industry. As half-term starts this week, the government has advised families not to travel abroad but to remain in Estonia instead.

Due to Estonia's 14-day average being lower than Latvia's, travelers from Estonia no longer need to quarantine on arrival.

Estonia has also changed the self-isolation rules from people coming from the Baltic states and Finland, and quarantine is not required in essential cases with a negative test result taken no more than 48 hours before arrival. The person cannot have traveled outside of the Baltic states of Finland in the preceding two weeks.

New cases by day October 12-18: Last week the highest number of new cases was 40 and the lowest was seven. The previous week the highest was 56. This is the first time since August 30 that there have been under 10 cases on a single day.

New cases by county: The counties with the highest number of new cases were Harju, Ida-Viru and Jõgeva counties.

Jõgeva is a surprise and, in total, the county has only had 53 cases during the whole pandemic and is therefore not featured on any of ERR News' graphs due to the low number. But last week cases doubled from 27 on October 11 to 53 on October 18 with 36 new cases. This was the largest increase for any county last week.

Harju's cases fell from 106 to 83, which is a decrease for the second week in a row. Ida-Viru County's new case rate more than halved, falling from 104 to 47.

Võru's cases fell from six to one and Tartu's from 11 to nine. Pärnu's rose from two to six and Saare County's rose from one to two.

New cases were also diagnosed in Hiiu (2), Lääne-Viru (2), Valga (1) and Viljandi (2) counties.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There was a decrease in the number of new cases, releases from hospital and deaths last week. There were 203 new cases, no deaths and 18 people were released from hospital.

Positive and negative tests by week: Last week there were more less than 10,000 tests, and 203 of those were positibe and 9,929 negative. This is the lowest for several weeks. However, the number of tests being carried out is still higher than during the emergency situation from March to May.

Last week the Health Board said the drop in testing was due to the end of the random testing carried out for a study by the University of Tartu. This could have added an additional 400 tests a day.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were no deaths last week and there was one the week before.

The total number of deaths connected to coronavirus is 68. The data shows 32 men and 36 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: There were no deaths last week.

Coronavirus highlights: October 12-18

