news

Late night alcohol sales ban extended by one month ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A bartender making a cocktail.
A bartender making a cocktail. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government on Thursday decided to extend the country-wide ban on late-night alcohol sales by one month until November 24 to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said while the spread of the coronavirus is stabilizing with the help of the current restrictions, the threat has yet to pass, which is why the government deems it warranted to continue the ban, spokespeople for the government said.

The government also deems it necessary to strengthen supervision over compliance with the ban, which is conducted by local governments and other relevant institutions. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have discovered numerous ways in which people are attempting to circumvent the restrictions. 

"These rules have been introduced to protect our health and the health of our next of kin, and they need to be complied with. By circumventing the restrictions, we only boost the spread of the infection," Ratas said.

The prime minister added that if circumvention of the ban continues, the government will have no other option but to weigh imposing further restrictions on restaurants and entertainment venues selling alcohol. 

"Even though there are only a few individual entrepreneurs circumventing the restriction, the impact of their actions on the spread of the virus and other law-abiding entrepreneurs may be significant," he said.

A country-wide ban on the late-night sale of alcohol took effect in Estonia on September 25. Due to the threat of the coronavirus spreading extensively in the state remains high, the government has decided to extend the ban by one month until November 24. The government will reassess the need for the ban at least ten days before the ban's expiration. 

The restriction means that from midnight until 10 a.m. alcohol sales are forbidden at all venues that sell alcohol for consumption at the venue, such as restaurant, bars and nightclubs.

The ban does not apply to aircraft used for international passenger carriage, or to points of sale at international airport and port security areas. The ban also does not apply to consumption of alcohol at accommodation establishments from minibars and during breakfast.

The government's decisions regarding the country-wide ban on the sale of alcohol are based on the positions of the Health Board and the government's scientific advisory council.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Estonia gives €100,000 to help humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

17:26

Late night alcohol sales ban extended by one month

17:07

Former Prime Minister Taavi Rõivas to leave politics, move into business Updated

17:00

Tiit Terik: At least one reason for pensions hike

16:24

Centenary of Finland, Soviet Russia peace agreement signing marked in Tartu

16:02

Property developers complain to EU Commission about Porto Franco loan

15:32

Health Board: 33 new coronavirus cases recorded in last 24 hours Updated

15:31

Vesterbacka to handle Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel environmental survey

15:15

Estonia to apply for Arctic Council observer status by end of 2020

15:01

Scientist: Noise causes heart disease in 100 Tallinn citizens yearly

14:47

Kalev/Cramo players test negative for coronavirus

14:30

Bill seeking to ban fur farms passes first reading in Riigikogu

14:12

Government drafting travel exceptions for Latvia, Lithuania and Finland Updated

14:11

US ambassador proposed as new foreign ministry secretary general

13:51

Economic affairs minister: Estonia moving toward easing restrictions

13:24

Estonian theaters were visited more than 1.2 million times in 2019

13:15

Government agrees to support Nordica with €30 million

12:48

Patient who contracted COVID-19 in spring reinfected in September

12:21

New armored vehicle training field opened in Tapa

11:25

RB Rail AS management board appointed for three year term

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: