Health Board: 44 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Social distancing sign on Rüütli street in Tartu.
Social distancing sign on Rüütli street in Tartu. Source: Helen Wright /ERR
Forty-four new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours across Estonia, the Health Board said on Wednesday. The infection rate has risen again.

Twenty-seven new cases were confirmed in Harju County, 13 in Ida-Viru County and one each in Tartu, Pärnu and Võru counties. One case had no information in the population register. In total, 1,651 were analyzed.

There are 29 patients in hospital, one less than Tuesday, and one is using a ventilator.

The infection rate is now 36.72 per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 1.43 from yesterday.

To see more data visit koroonakaart.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

