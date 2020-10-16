Baltic States leaders urge vigilance to tackle coronavirus

Leaders of the Baltic States on Friday called on people to be vigilant and follow safety advice as cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) rise across Europe.

The Prime Minister of Estonia Jüri Ratas, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and the Prime Minister of Latvia Krišjanis Karinš made a joint statement at the European Council in Brussels regarding the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in Europe:

"We witness the rising numbers of Covid cases all over Europe, including in our countries. Regrettably, there have been fatalities due to Covid-19 in all our countries during the last week.

"We underline that Covid-19 is and remains a serious disease with potentially fatal consequences. We would like to recall in strongest possible terms that there is no particular social or age group that can consider themselves as being safe.

"Therefore, we call on everyone to remain vigilant and taking precautionary measures, such as keeping the social distance, wearing masks, using disinfection, washing hands and following other hygiene and safety recommendations."

--

