Health Board urges responsibility in avoiding school break COVID-19 rise

Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The autumn half-term school holiday may lead to an upturn in coronavirus cases, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says.

"We had been very good [in sticking to regulations] so far, but we must not let down our guard," the board said as the week-long vacation started over the weekend.

"Restrictions in place have worked so far and the viral spread is stable," the board added, noting that the coming weeks will show if the number of new infections remains at the same level, starts to fall or starts to rise again. Avoiding the latter outcome depends on all of us, the board added.

The board noted that local youth centers can provide ideas for spending time in the fresh air during the week off, and, while foreign travel in general is discouraged, under recently relaxed restrictions, arrivals in Estonia from Finland and the other two Baltic States, Latvia and Lithuania, do not need to quarantine, provided individuals have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Health Board added that Estonia wants free movement again between the Baltic States – a return of the so-called "Baltic bubble" – as well as Finland, since the epidemiological situation in all of the countries in the region are relatively similar, though travel is only recommended in urgent situations – a matter brought into sharper relief by the arrival of the school break.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

