Travelers from Estonia not required to quarantine in Latvia from Saturday

Estonians traveling to Latvia from Saturday (October 17) are no longer required to self isolate on arrival.

Travel details must be given online 48 hours before arriving in Latvia. Wearing a mask is mandatory.

ERR journalist Ragnar Kond told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Friday that an increase in Estonians visiting Latvia is not expected as restrictions are reviewed every week.

"Many cultural and sports events are forbidden. So the question arises why go to Latvia at all?" Kond said.

Last week, Latvia changed the rules around its self isolation threshold making it dependent on Latvia's two-week infection rate, which currently stands at 61.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Self-isolation is required for travelers from other countries where the infection rate is higher. This week only five countries can travel to Latvia without quarantining: Estonia, Finland, Greece, Cyprus and Norway.

Latvia's rate, until a week ago, was the lowest in the European Union, but it has increased in recent days. On Friday it was reported that almost 150 people were diagnosed with in the past 24 hours.

