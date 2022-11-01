Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

News
Ragnar Kond and Kersti Kond and their child, appearing on Sunday's 'Hommik Anuga'.
Ragnar Kond and Kersti Kond and their child, appearing on Sunday's 'Hommik Anuga'. Source: Mattias Markus Kangur / ERR
News

A popular ERR journalist has shed light on the origins of his iconic hats and scarves, as the arrival of the cold weather is likely to see new interest in the attire on social media, to match that from previous winters.

Ragnar Kond, ERR's Latvia and Valga County correspondent, noted that the now-legendary, often matching hats, scarves and mittens popularized in his autumn and winter segments delivered from the border town of Valga/Valka, and from further afield inside Lativa, are knitted for him by his wife, Kersti, who has been doing so for more than 20 years now.

Appearing on ETV Sunday morning show "Hommik Anuga", Kersti Kond said: "It all started when I wanted to make a Christmas or birthday present, but to do so myself. However, at the time I didn't know how to knit hats myself, so I simply took the knitting needles, created a square cloth, then sewed it closed /.../ I didn't do anything else at the time I couldn't do it at the moment. That's how it started."

Ragnar Kond himself said that all the hats and scarves made by his wife are favorites of his. "For me, they reflect home, and family. I've been used to wearing something that's been made, since I was a child. /.../ It's a piece of home that's always with me."

Over time, Kersti said her creations became more ornate and refined, and now knitting new hats and scarves were an obligation for her, and had become hugely popular, while home closets are also brimming with the knitwear.

Ragnar acknowledged that his reports had spawned a whole genre of fandom online also.

"There are Instagram accounts and Facebook accounts and whatnot," he told host Anu Välba, adding that many people had praised Kersti's creations, including noted textiles artist Professor Anu Raud.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:46

Furniture producer Standard closing Tallinn plant, laying off employees

16:39

Health Minister: 'People need to help themselves too'

16:34

Water parks increasing their admission fees, family tickets less affected

16:30

Lasnamäe FC Ajax crowned 2022 Women's Esiliiga champions

16:14

Basic exemption for people of retirement age to rise to €704 on January 1

16:00

River Selja becomes more fish-friendly thanks to EU-funded project

15:30

Daily: Danish military truck involved in serious road traffic accident

14:53

Dentist: Estonian dentists too quick to pull teeth

14:53

Deal signed to build on Tallinn Fish Market site

14:34

Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.10

Colonel: Russians know they cannot afford to surrender Kherson

26.10

Estonians heavily involved in US horror movie being filmed in Harju County

08:25

Expert: Kherson may soon be scene of major Russian propaganda offensive

31.10

Value of land in Estonia up 8.3 times on average in 21 years

12:29

Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

31.10

Apartment block to be built on site of Tallinn bus station parking lot

31.10

Driver fined €600 for chasing brown bear

13:52

EKRE Tallinn councilor: Driving car into cyclist was 'defensive measure' Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: