Ragnar Kond on his hats and scarves: A piece of home that is always with me

A popular ERR journalist has shed light on the origins of his iconic hats and scarves, as the arrival of the cold weather is likely to see new interest in the attire on social media, to match that from previous winters.

Ragnar Kond, ERR's Latvia and Valga County correspondent, noted that the now-legendary, often matching hats, scarves and mittens popularized in his autumn and winter segments delivered from the border town of Valga/Valka, and from further afield inside Lativa, are knitted for him by his wife, Kersti, who has been doing so for more than 20 years now.

Appearing on ETV Sunday morning show "Hommik Anuga", Kersti Kond said: "It all started when I wanted to make a Christmas or birthday present, but to do so myself. However, at the time I didn't know how to knit hats myself, so I simply took the knitting needles, created a square cloth, then sewed it closed /.../ I didn't do anything else at the time I couldn't do it at the moment. That's how it started."

Ragnar Kond himself said that all the hats and scarves made by his wife are favorites of his. "For me, they reflect home, and family. I've been used to wearing something that's been made, since I was a child. /.../ It's a piece of home that's always with me."

Over time, Kersti said her creations became more ornate and refined, and now knitting new hats and scarves were an obligation for her, and had become hugely popular, while home closets are also brimming with the knitwear.

Ragnar acknowledged that his reports had spawned a whole genre of fandom online also.

"There are Instagram accounts and Facebook accounts and whatnot," he told host Anu Välba, adding that many people had praised Kersti's creations, including noted textiles artist Professor Anu Raud.

