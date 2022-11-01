Defense league knitwear for Ukraine drive proves hugely popular

News
Woolen clothing being knitted and collected for Ukraine.
Woolen clothing being knitted and collected for Ukraine. Source: ERR
News

A women's voluntary defense league (Naiskodukaitse) drive to provide high-quality knitwear including socks and gloves to be sent to the front in Ukraine as the cold weather arrives has proved so popular that woolen yarn supplies have started to run out, ETV

Naiskodukaitse member Ille Aaviksaar, involved in the drive, told AK that: "At first, when we brought this classic-style toy box to the sports center, we thought that it might not get filled. However, it now seems that there three, maybe even four box-fulls will ensue."

In fact, the work has gone on at such a pace that knitters are running low on woolen yarn with which to make the clothing, Aaviksaar added.

Most of the clothing amassed so far consists of socks and mittens, primarily adult-sized, but scarves, hats and sweaters are also welcome, she said.

Well-known broadcaster Reet Linna, also involved in the drive, told AK that: "I imagine that we will be knitting until spring, because no one knows how long this war will last, still less what kind of winter is coming," adding that initially the plan had been to work to mid-December, given the time taken to transport and distribute the handiwork, she said.

For those interested in making their own clothing to send to Ukraine, both Aaviksaar and Linna noted that pure woolen yarn should be used, rather than some store-bought varieties which may contain synthetic fibers and which are less suitable.

As of Monday, 75 pairs of socks alone had been collected, while woolen yarn itself has also been donated.

Aaviksaar also commented on the high-quality of the work, particularly the interesting techniques used in making sock heels.

Naiskodukaitse is organizationally a part of the Defense League (Kaitseliit) and staffed wholly by volunteers.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

