Tallinn collecting donations for war refugees at district offices

From Thursday (March 10), Tallinn will open collection drop-in centers at district administration offices for donations for newly arrived displaced people.

Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center) said the collection point at the refugee reception center has been relocated due to the number of people arriving.

From tomorrow, donations should be left at district administration offices (see list below).

"The people of Tallinn are very generous donators, and their support and warm welcome is very important for the Ukrainians, as some people have left their homes on the run, carrying only a bag with a few personal items," Beškina said.

She stressed that only clean and decent clothes and shoes are welcome.

Tallinn is collecting the following:

For women of all ages:

clean, decent, ironed, new-like everyday clothes;

brand new underwear;

new socks, stockings, knee-highs;

very well cared for or new shoes for different sizes - outdoor shoes (mainly

spring), comfortable indoor shoes, new slippers;

toiletries (especially shampoo, conditioner or 2in1, face cream, deodorant, sanitary towels, tampons, toothpaste, toothbrush, scrubs, nail scissors, new manicure products, etc.);

sock-knitting needles, crochet hooks, yarn, crochet thread and other craft materials;

puzzles and other leisure activities.

For children and adolescents (both girls and boys):

clean, ironed, new-like clothes (for babies, toddlers, school children, adolescents up to 18);

shoes for children of different ages (even up to size 48/50 for young men);

brand new underwear;

brand new socks for all ages, children's tights (new and/or very well kept);

toys for children of all ages (including soft toys, Legos);

toys for children of all ages (including soft toys, Legos); board games, e.g. dominoes, checkers, "Circus", etc. (NOTE: boxes of puzzles must be taped shut, without boxes, put food wrap over puzzles);

children's books for different ages (in English, Ukrainian, Russian or Estonian);

new sets of crayons and drawing paper blocks, drawing books, coloring books;

toiletries for adolescents (including disposable razors for boys);

nappies for babies of different ages, wet wipes;

pregnant women's clothing, baby accessories (including feeding bottles and teats);

baby food (powdered milk, canned food, etc.).

Children are also looking forward to sweets to cheer them up, such as candies (preferably in smaller packages), chocolates, healthy snacks (nuts, muesli bars), box juice, small packets of coffee, tea, etc. All goods must be within their sell-by date.

Donations can be taken to:

Kesklinn district government (Nunne 18, weekdays 9-4)

Mustamäe district government (E. Vilde tee 118, Monday-Thursday 8.15-17, Friday 8.15-16), see also the district government Facebook page

Kristiine district government (Metalli 5, Monday to Friday during working hours except 13-14)

Põhja-Tallinn Community Centre (Kari 13, Monday to Thursday 8.15-17, Friday 8.15-16)

Lasnamäe district government (Pallasti 54, Monday 8.15-18, Tuesday to Thursday 8.15-17, Friday 8.15-16), with on-site help from information desk staff. For further information (e.g. what is most in need at the moment, etc.): Pavel Kornev, tel. 534 37511.

Haabersti youth center (Õismäe tee 24, weekdays 11-19)

Pirita district government (Kloostri tee 6, Mondays 14-18, Tuesdays 9-12, Thursdays 9-12 and 14-16)

Nõmme district government has three collection points:

Nõmme district government (Valdeku 13, Monday 8.15-18; Tuesday to Thursday 8.15-17, Friday 8.15-16)

Nõmme cultural center (Turu plats 2, Monday to Thursday 15-21, Saturday and Sunday 10-15)

Pääsküla youth center (Rännaku pst 1, Monday-Friday 13-19, other times by arrangement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!