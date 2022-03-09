Tartu refugee center opens at Raadimõisa Hotel

A reception center for Ukrainian war refugees has been opened at Raadimõisa Hotel in Tartu.

The hotel will function as is the main center for refugees who have arrived on their own Estonia's second-biggest city. Services are provided by the Social Insurance Board and the Tartu City Government.

It should be considered the first point of contact for new arrivals and can provide essential health care, hygiene items, information about accommodation, employment and social services.

Deputy Mayor of Tartu Mihkel Lees said the Social Insurance Board will fund the center.

"Although the building is not currently functioning as a hotel, it has all of the conditions necessary to accommodate and receive refugees. We are aware that this hotel is also filling up quickly with refugees and we are waiting for a new partner hotel from the Estonian National Social Insurance Board, where further accommodations for refugees will be organized," he said, adding the sports building on Turu Street is also ready to host refugees.

Raadimõisa Hotel is located at Mõisavärava 1, Vahi alev, Tartu county and is opposite the Estonian National Museum.

The hotel can be reached by bus no. 8 from the center of the city and the closest bus stop to the hotel is "Killustiku". It leaves every 30 minutes from the Kesklinna I or Linnamuuseum bus stops.

More information is available in English, Russian, Ukrainian and Estonian on the Tartu website.

Four reception centers have been opened in Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu and Rakvere. Estonia has accepted more than 6,000 refugees so far.

