Number of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Estonia falling

On Tuesday, 738 Ukrainian refugees fleeing war arrived in Estonia and 259 - 35 percent - were children. Of the total, 193 people were in transit.

Last week between 1,200 and 1,900 people arrived in Estonia each day from Ukraine.

Since February 27, a total of 22,185 refugees have arrived in Estonia. More than, 10,000 refugees have registered in Tallinn over the last month.

The majority of newcomers are staying with friends and family, only 6,061 have sought help to find accommodation.

Looking at neighboring countries, more than 9,000 refugees have arrived in Latvia, over 25,000 in Lithuania and at least 10,000 in Finland.

