More than 10,000 refugees registered at Tallinn reception center

More than 10,000 refugees have registered at Tallinn's reception center since it opened its doors on March 2. More than 40 percent have been minors.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, 10,026 Ukrainian war refugees have arrived at the "one-stop-shop" in Kalamaja and 42 percent of those have been children.

The center has been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for three weeks, Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina said.

"We are monitoring how the state reception centre in Pärnu will be launched, as to whether and how much it will reduce the load on the Tallinn reception centre. If the number of people coming to the centre in Tallinn decreases, we will start offering services during weekdays and working hours," Beškina explained.

"I sincerely thank all the good colleagues who, in addition to their main job, have contributed to the work of the reception centre, and all the volunteers who have lent a helping hand."

Since opening, it has been staffed by 35-40 people per day, with an average of 14-16 officers working at any one time.

The centre is staffed by Tallinn Municipal Police Department and city organisation employees, most of whom work outside working hours on a voluntary basis. In total, more than 8,000 hours of work have been done in 20 days.

There are also reception centers in Pärnu and Tartu.

