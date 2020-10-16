Travelers from three countries do not need to quarantine on arrival to Estonia from Monday, October 19. Restrictions have changed for Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

From October 19, the limit related to restrictions on the freedom of movement in Estonia is 47.8 (Estonia's infection rate times 1.1) per 100,000 inhabitants.

The mandatory self-isolation period does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included on the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 47.8 persons per 100,000 inhabitants.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from October 19, a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from the following European countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland*, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia*, Liechtenstein, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from the following countries: Cyprus, Greece and Norway.

The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

The infection rate of each country is below:

Andorra 1496,5

Austria 153,7

Belgium 591,4

Bulgaria 82,3

Croatia 126,3

Czech Republic 660,8

Cyprus 42,8

Denmark 96,4

Finland 49,1*

France 321,6

Germany 59,6

Greece 46,8

Hungary 147,6

Iceland 288,2

Ireland 185,3

Italy 52,0

Latvia 58,2*

Liechtenstein 91,2

Lithuania 64,8*

Luxembourg 247,8

Malta 200,6

Monaco 90,7

Netherlands 435,2

Norway 35,2

Poland 132,4

Portugal 152,3

Romania 190,1

San Marino 58,1

Slovakia 223,0

Slovenia 204,1

Spain 304,2

Sweden 82,9

Switzerland 178,9

United Kingdom 302,2

Vatican 858,9

* Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have travelled to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the following preconditions:

(1) the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. Self-isolation is required while waiting for the test results;

(2) the person arrives in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. For the reasons listed above, taking a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia is not required.

It is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, and Uruguay. Passengers arriving from Canada, Georgia and Tunisia are subject to a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement.

Passengers arriving in Estonia from any of the remaining countries on the list are not obligated to restrict their freedom of movement for 14 days from next week.

From September 1, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port.

Testing is free of charge for Estonian residents; foreigners can take the test at a cost of €67 and can pay on the spot by card.

Until the test results are known, a person must stay in complete self-isolation. In the case of a negative result, the person will be notified via text message, positive results will be communicated over the phone. The result will also be visible when entering the health information system with an ID card.

In the case of a negative test result, the person must stay in limited self-isolation for the first seven days following arrival to Estonia, i.e. the person can go to work and, for example, a shop, but unnecessary contacts must be avoided. The person should also keep their distance from others while at work.

A second test must be performed no earlier than seven days after the results of the first test, and if it is also negative, a person can resume their daily life.

This means that after two negative tests a person will not be subjected to the full 14-day period of restriction on the freedom of movement, which applies to everyone coming from high-risk countries who did not undergo testing.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

--

