Health Board: Seven new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed over 24 hours

Seven new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The two week average infection rate is now 35.29.

According to data from the population registry, three new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, two in Pärnu County and one in Jõgeva County. The remaining case did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the person being a foreigner.

There were no new cases found in Ida-Viru County over the last 24 hours, the first time this has happened since mid-September.

The two week average is now 35.29 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Northern region

Two of the new cases in Harju County were in Tallinn. One of the cases was traced back to infection within family and one case had to do with travel from Scotland. The remaining case is under further investigation.

In total, the Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring six active outbreaks: first workplace outbreak (42 cases), second workplace outbreak (eight cases), seven cases in a third workplace outbreak, family outbreak (five cases), school outbreak (six cases) and a fourth workplace outbreak added on Monday with six cases.

1,458 people are being monitored in Northern Estonia with 235 of them confirmed to have COVID-19.

Eastern region

In total, the Eastern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 830 people, of which 153 have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

In total, there are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia: Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases), Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases), Jõhvi school outbreak (nine cases), Jõhvi care home outbreak (19 cases), Sillamäe school outbreak (36 cases), the so-called entertainment venue outbreak (ten cases) and Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases).

Other regions

The new case in Jõgeva County was traced back to the workplace with an outbreak in Jõgeva now containing 20 cases.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring 607 people, of which 60 are diagnosed with COVID-19. There are two active outbreaks in Southern Estonia: workplace outbreak (24 cases) and Jõgeva workplace outbreak (20 cases).

33 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 33 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are three patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 469 cases of the coronavirus active in Estonia, as of Friday morning.

There were 680 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 243,339 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,085 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 68 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which provides detailed data in Estonian, Russian and English.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

