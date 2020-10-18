Health Board: 26 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Twenty-six new COVID-19 cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) has announced.

Fourteen of the new cases were found in Harju County, all of them in Tallinn, eight in Ida-Viru County, and two each in Tartu and Jõgeva counties.

Estonia's current 14-day coronavirus rate now stands at 35.52 per 100,000 inhabitants, down slightly from 35.74 the previous day.

Thirty-two patients are in hospital, of wom one is on a ventilator and three are in intensive ccare.

800 coronavirus primary tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the Health Board says, 26 returning positive, giving a rate of 3.25 percent.

The Health Board is divided into four districts, northern, southern, eastern and western.

Northern district: Six outbreaks

All 14 new cases in Harju County were discovered in Tallinn. Six of these related to close contacts, the board says, with the source of the remainder as yet unknown.

The northern region has found six localised outbreaks, the largest (42 cases) relating to a workplace, with two more (eight and seven cases) also connected with workplaces. A family-related outbreak currently stands at five cases, with an outbreak related to a school now up to six cases, and another workplace remaining at six cases also.

The Health Board is monitoring 1,240 people across the region, of whom 234 are sick, the board says.

Eastern district: nearly 900 people under Health Board monitoring

Three regional outbreaks relate to family contacts, two to workplaces, one to a school and one to acquaintance contacts in Ida-Viru County, the most populous part of the eastern region, with one new cases' origin being established.

There are 897 people being monitored by the Health Board's eastern district, 156 of whom are sick.

Kohtla-Järve school outbreak is linked to 11 cases, and the Ida-Viru County family members and acquaintances outbreak is connected to eight.

A school in Jõhvi has seen on outbreak, with nine related cases, and a care home in the town is associated with 19 cases.

An outbreak connected to a school in Sillmäe is linked to 35 cases, the so-called entertainment establishments outbreak in Sillamäe and Kohtla-Järve is linked to 10 outbreaks. The Narva city workplace outbreak numbers seven cases at present.

Western and southern regions: Two outbreaks

One of the new cases in Tartu County was related to earlier close contact cases, with the origin of the other not yet known. Jõgeva County's two outbreaks were both related to workplace contacts.

The southern region has 623 people under observation, of whom 60 are sick, the Health Board says. It has two outbreaks, surrounding a workplace in Võru County with 24 cases at present, and another workplace in Jõgeva county, totaling 20 people.

The western district of the Health Board is monitoring 44 people, of who 14 are sick, the board says.

242,659 primary coronavirus test have been conducted in Estonia since the end of January, of which 4,078 (1.68 percent) have returned positive.

Of these, 2,403 (74.8 percent) have had their cases wrapped up by a healthcare professional and th remaining 25.2 percent (808 individuals) have met the triple criteria of not having tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days, not waiting for their case to be concluded and not currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 513 coronavirus cases have been wrapped up in hospitals, related to 499 people (some individuals have had more than one COVID-19 case associated with them, hence the discrepancy).

Sixty-eight people have died from causes relating to the coronavirus, the Health Board says.

The Health Board's health and well-being information system's (TEHIK) HOIA coronavirus app has been downloaded nearly 158,000 times since it was launched on August 20, and has 102 positive cases recorded in the system.

