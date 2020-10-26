Seventeen new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Monday. The new 14-day infection rate is 41.08.

According to data from the population registry, 12 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, three in Ida-Viru County and one each went to Pärnu and Võru counties.

In total, there were 638 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. The two week average is now 41.08 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Northern region

All 12 cases diagnosed in Harju County were in Tallinn. Three of the cases were traced back to contact with a previously infected family member and one case is related to travel from Great Britain.

The remaining cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are ten outbreaks in Northern Estonia:

First workplace outbreak (42 cases)

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Fourth workplace outbreak (nine cases)

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases)

Sixth workplace outbreak, added on Monday (five cases)

First school outbreak (six cases)

Second school outbreak (five cases)

Party outbreak (17 cases)

Family outbreak (five cases)

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 1,800 people, of which 332 are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

Two of the total three found in Ida-Viru County were traced back to infection within family and the third case has to do with travel from Ukraine.

There are ten active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, as of Monday:

Kohtla-Järve school outbreak (11 cases)

Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases)

Jõhvi school outbreak (nine cases)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases)

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases)

Sillamäe second school outbreak (eight cases)

Entertainment venue outbreak (ten cases)

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases)

Kindergarten outbreak (five cases)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak, added on Monday (seven cases)

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring over 570 people, of which 115 have the novel coronavirus.

Western and Southern regions

The case diagnosed in Võru County was transfered to the Northern region because the person is living in Harju County.

The Southern arm of the Health Board is monitoring more than 300 people with 54 of them infected with COVID-19. There is one active outbreak in Southern Estonia:

Workplace outbreak in Jõgeva (20 cases)

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 100 people, of which 18 are diagnosed with the coronavirus. The one added case in Pärnu County is under further investigation.

30 people receiving treatment in hospital, four under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 30 people are receiving treatment in hospital with four under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There were 638 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 252,957 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,428 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 41.08 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Health Board: Let's remain vigilant

The spread of coronavirus has remained stable, but let's remain vigilant, the Health Board said in its daily update.

The spread has been stabilised thanks to the responsible, attentive, and careful behaviour of the people of Estonia.

The number of cases which have been brought in from abroad has decreased a touch in the past weeks, but still remains at around forty cases a week. While forty-four cases were brought in from abroad in the week before last, the same figure for last week was forty. Infected individuals arrived mainly from Russia and Ukraine, followed by the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, and other European counties.

Üllar Lanno, director-general of the Health Board, said the people of Estonia and the healthcare sector have done a good job in fighting the virus, but its spread is gathering pace elsewhere in the world.

"We must keep in mind the longer perspective and the global view. As the spread of the virus is gathering pace in Europe, we must also remain vigilant," said Lanno, adding that people should only travel if it is unavoidable.

"Each case which is brought in from abroad can create several new cases in Estonia, so anyone who is returning from abroad should keep a close eye on their health."

Furthermore, those individuals who chose to spend the school holidays travelling within Estonia should also be careful, according to Lanno. "You can also catch COVID-19 when travelling around your home country."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional data.

