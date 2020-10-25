news

Women's football match canceled as Slovenians test positive for COVID-19

The Estonian women's football team.
The Estonian women's football team. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Estonian women's football team was scheduled to host Slovenia for a UEFA Women's Championship qualifier on Tuesday but the match has been canceled as almost the entire Slovenian team has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Twenty-two members of the Slovenian team tested positive for the virus. The team arrived in Tallinn for a qualifier scheduled for October 27. The game has been canceled with any future decisions to be made by UEFA. The Slovenian team will take a charter flight home and remain in their hotel until departure.

"The Slovenian women's team was in a training camp in Maribor where they were tested multiple times based on our information, last on October 20. The Slovenians took a charter to Moscow where they played a UEFA qualifier against Russia on October 23. They arrived in Tallinn on another charter flight on October 24 where they were tested again," Mihkel Uiboleht, head of PR for the Estonian Soccer Association, said in a Health Board press release.

The Estonian Football Association will let people know how they can get a refund for tickets to the Estonia-Slovenia game as soon as possible.

The Estonian women's soccer team holds last place in group A with a single point after suffering a 0:7 defeat against the Netherlands on Friday.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

