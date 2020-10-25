Data from the Health Board suggests 60 people tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus over the last 24 hours.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people stands at 41.16 (up from 38.07 on Saturday).

Harju County say the most new cases at 15, with Ida-Viru County getting 13 new cases, Jõgeva County two and Hiiumaa, Pärnu County, Võru County and Rapla County one each.

Women's soccer match with Slovenia canceled

Twenty-five people who tested positive lacked a registered place of residence, while 22 of them were members of the Slovenian women's soccer team that is in Estonia for a qualifier match against Estonia.

The team arrived in Estonia for a march scheduled to take place on October 27.

The game has been canceled with any future decisions to be made by UEFA. The Slovenian team will take a charter flight home and remain in their hotel until departure. The soccer team arrived in Estonia from Moscow on October 24 and were tested on arrival, said Mihkel Uiboleht, head of public relations for the Estonian Soccer Association.

Health Board north monitoring some 1,800 people

The Health Board is monitoring around 1,800 people in the northern part of the country 312 of whom have taken ill. The northern regional department counts a total of nine outbreaks.

There are nine active outbreaks in the eastern region, with the board monitoring over 630 people of whom 123 have fallen ill.

The Health Board's southern regional arm is monitoring over 400 people and 57 patients. The area has one active outbreak involving 20 people who caught the virus at work in Jõgeva County.

Health Board west is monitoring roughly 140 people 27 of whom have taken ill.

29 people being treated in hospitals

As of Sunday morning, 29 people are being treated in hospitals, with three on assisted breathing. One person has been discharged and one new case of COVID-19 opened.

Hospitals have closed 535 coronavirus cases involving 521 people.

As of October 25, 3,547 people have recovered. 2,541 cases have been closed (73.5 percent), while 916 people (26.5 percent) have gone longer than 28 days since testing positive.

Estonia has administered a total of over 252,000 initial tests of which 4,411 or 1.75 percent have been positive for the SARS CoV-2 virus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!