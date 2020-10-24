Fifty-two new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, data released by the Health Board shows on Saturday. The 14 day infection rate per 100,000 people is 38.07

Thirty-two new cases were recorded in Harju County, seven in Ida-Viru County and one each in Tartu, Pärnu, Põlva, Lääne-Viru, Rapla and Jõgeva counties.

Seven cases had no information in the population register.

As of Saturday morning, 29 people are being treated in hospital, three of whom are breathing with the aid of ventilators.

In total, 4,351 positive tests have been recorded in Estonia since February and more than 250,000 tests have been carried out.

Currently, data can be viewed on the Health Board's website in Estonian. You can also see selected data in ERR New's "Coronavirus in Estonia: All you need to know" guide.

Situation by region

Northern region

The circumstances of new cases in Harju County are being clarified. There are nine outbreaks.

The Northern Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,700 people, 300 of whom are ill.

Eastern region

Of the seven cases added to Ida-Viru County, three were caught from family members, two from close contacts, one was caught at a kindergarten and one case was brought from a European Union country.

The case Lääne-Virumaa was imported from Ukraine.

There are seven active hearths in the work area of ​​the Eastern region.

More than 650 people are being monitored, of whom 120 have fallen ill.

Southern region

The new case in Jõgeva County was caught at a workplace and the infected person in Põlva County received the virus from a family member.

The Southern Regional Department is monitoring more than 400 people, 57 of whom are ill. There are two outbreaks.

Western region

The case in Pärnu County was caught from family members.

More than 130 people are monitored by the Western Regional Department, 25 of whom are ill.

Health Board: Let's remain vigilant

The spread of coronavirus has remained stable, but let's remain vigilant, the Health Board said in its daily update.

The spread has been stabilised thanks to the responsible, attentive, and careful behaviour of the people of Estonia.

The number of cases which have been brought in from abroad has decreased a touch in the past week, but still remains at around forty cases a week. While forty-four cases were brought in from abroad in the week before last, the same figure for last week was forty. Infected individuals arrived mainly from Russia and Ukraine, followed by the United Kingdom, Austria, Poland, and other European counties.

Last week, 7.6 tests were analysed for every 100,000 people. This number is not sufficiently high to prove that there is currently no concealed spread of the virus in Estonia. The share of positive test results was 2.1 percent.

Üllar Lanno, director-general of the Health Board, said the people of Estonia and the healthcare sector have done a good job in fighting the virus, but its spread is gathering pace elsewhere in the world.

"We must keep in mind the longer perspective and the global view. As the spread of the virus is gathering pace in Europe, we must also remain vigilant," said Lanno, adding that people should only travel if it is unavoidable."

Furthermore, those individuals who chose to spend the school holidays travelling within Estonia should also be careful, according to Lanno. "You can also catch COVID-19 when travelling around your home country."

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

