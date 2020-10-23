news

Central Tallinn tourist business tenants to get 80 percent rental relief ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
A relatively deserted Raekoja plats (Old Town Square) in late summer.
A relatively deserted Raekoja plats (Old Town Square) in late summer. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn city government has ruled to offer catering, retail and entertainment businesses operating on city-owned premises in the city center, principally the Old Town, a rent discount of 80 percent from the beginning of September

Private sector commercial tenants of City of Tallinn-owned real estate will get rental discounts of up to 80 percent under a scheme aimed at supporting businesses hit by the COVID-19 crisis, particularly in the catering, retail and entertainment sectors.

The measure has been announced after being approved by the European Commission and is set to run to year-end.

Deputy Mayor Aivar Riisalu Center) says that measures were drawn up in late summer following an earlier round of measures introduced in spring to help a sector blighted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the package passing European Commission rules on state aid earlier this week.

Riisalu says the second aid package gives discount terms for business operators active in the city center, whose peak season is usually summer.

While the discount is generally 80 percent, in some cases the figure is different, for instance on Viru tänav in the Old Town, where tenants of 26 commercial premises will get a 30 percent rental discount.

One nightclub operator will get a 100 percent discount, city government spokespersons say, as will those who use city-owned properties for retail businesses, including souvenir shops and similar.

Those in arrears with no payment rescheduling agreement in place for clearing the debt this year, as of October 31, will not be eligible under the scheme, and neither will institutions, businesses or foundations or nonprofit associations co-owned by the city, or any activity using a building as directed by the city council itself.

Agricultural product processors or sellers who would pass on the discount in part or in full to the producer, and tenants of properties used for cultural purposes such as theaters and museums, will also be broadly exempt.

The measure comes into effect retroactively dated from September 1 and runs to year end.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

ERR supervisory chair calls for EKRE MP's removal from board Updated

18:50

Only travelers from Norway do not need to quarantine on arrival from Monday

18:37

Alcohol sales ban could be supplemented by consumption restriction

18:36

Central Tallinn tourist business tenants to get 80 percent rental relief

18:11

Reinvigorated Sports and Olympic Museum to open for visitors on Saturday

17:37

Saaremaa Volleyball Club advances after opponents forfeit due to COVID-19

17:09

Comment: Effects of coalition crisis clear in next month's party ratings

16:35

Education ministry wants doctoral students to earn average national wage

16:01

Ratings: Public support for Reform reaches highest level in 2020 so far

14:31

Photos: Regional school dance series continued in Paide

14:04

Fermi Energia proposes location for small nuclear reactor in Viru-Nigula

13:28

EKRE leader: MP's social media attack on ERR offensive only to some people

13:10

Estonia NATO battlegroup in large-scale Latvia exercise

12:22

Architects concerned about residential development near ERM

11:56

LHV to establish full-fledged UK bank

11:43

Health Board: 53 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

11:28

Coalition stance on LGBTQ issues prompts koroonakaart creator to close site

11:18

Tänak finds quick replacement for canceled South Belgian Rally

10:52

30 feature-length films produced in Estonia in 2019

10:24

Railtrack operator bows to public pressure and installs Tallinn crossing

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: