Only travelers from Norway do not need to quarantine on arrival from Monday

From October 26, only passengers from Norway can enter Estonia without undergoing a quarantine period, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Starting from Monday, the limit concerning restrictions on the freedom of movement in Estonia is 37.9 per 100,000 inhabitants (Estonia's infection rate times 1.1).

The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included on the common list of the EU with a coronavirus infection rate below 37.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, a two-week restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from the following European countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland*, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia*, Liechtenstein, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

The restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to passengers arriving from Norway.

The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the following preconditions:

Firstly, the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results;

Secondly, they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

The infection rate of each country is below:

Andorra 1631,7

Austria 218,8

Belgium 1056,6

Bulgaria 151,3

Croatia 241,4

Czech Republic 1066,3

Cyprus 122,0

Denmark 108,4

Finland 54,8*

France 453,5

Germany 98,7

Greece 59,6

Hungary 185,9

Iceland 296,4

Ireland 282,2

Italy 191,7

Latvia 80,0*

Liechtenstein 343,9

Lithuania 98,6*

Luxembourg 415,7

Malta 320,9

Monaco 139,0

Netherlands 596,1

Norway 37,3

Poland 250,9

Portugal 243,4

Romania 250,0

San Marino 66,8

Slovakia 347,0

Slovenia 425,7

Spain 379,1

Sweden 105,6

Switzerland 412,7

United Kingdom 367,5

Vatican 1717,8

On October 22, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU*, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Starting from next week, anyone arriving in Estonia from these countries is not obligated to self-isolate for 14 days.

From September 1, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port.

Testing is free of charge for Estonian residents; foreigners can take the test at a cost of €67 and can pay on the spot by card.

Until the test results are known, a person must stay in complete self-isolation. In the case of a negative result, the person will be notified via text message, positive results will be communicated over the phone. The result will also be visible when entering the health information system with an ID card.

In the case of a negative test result, the person must stay in limited self-isolation for the first seven days following arrival to Estonia, i.e. the person can go to work and, for example, a shop, but unnecessary contacts must be avoided. The person should also keep their distance from others while at work.

A second test must be performed no earlier than seven days after the results of the first test, and if it is also negative, a person can resume their daily life.

This means that after two negative tests a person will not be subjected to the full 14-day period of restriction on the freedom of movement, which applies to everyone coming from high-risk countries who did not undergo testing.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination;

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website, the ReOpen portal of the European Union, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details;

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions;

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health and that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP;

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19);

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions;

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

