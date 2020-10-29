Eighty-two new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Thursday. The new 14-day infection rate is now 52.07 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 44 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, 17 in Ida-Viru County, three cases went to Rapla County, two cases were diagnosed in Viljandi County and one case each went to the counties of Pärnu, Võru, Jõgeva, Tartu, Valga, Lääne, Põlva and Järva.

Eight cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 52.08.

Coronavirus situation by region

Northern region

Thirty-four of the new cases from Harju County were from Tallinn. Six of those new cases were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. Four new cases were brought in from Russia, Belgium, and Croatia. The circumstances surrounding the remaining cases are still being investigated.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 2,300 people, of whom 413 have fallen ill. There are twelve different outbreaks in total within the northern regional department's area of operations.

Forty-two cases are connected to the first outbreak in a workplace, while the second workplace outbreak involves eight cases, and the third workplace outbreak also involves eight cases. An outbreak within a family circle includes five individuals, while the first school outbreak involves six cases, and the second school outbreak five cases. A fourth workplace outbreak involves ten cases, while a fifth workplace outbreak includes six individuals, and a party outbreak includes seventeen individuals. A sixth workplace outbreak involves eight individuals, and a care home outbreak involves thirty-two further individuals. A seventh workplace outbreak was added today which includes six individuals.

Eastern region

The positive test results of 26 inmates of Viru Prison were added within the past 24 hours. Eight of those results are included in this morning's overall figures, as all positive test results from the prison have not yet been registered in the health information system.

Six new cases from Ida-Viru County caught the virus from family members or acquaintances, and one further case was brought in from Russia.

The Health Board's eastern regional department is monitoring over 700 people, of whom 134 have fallen ill. There are eleven active outbreaks in total within the eastern regional department's area of operations.

Eleven cases are connected to an outbreak at a school in Kohtla-Järve, and an outbreak within a circle of family members and acquaintances in Ida-Viru County involves eight cases. There are nine cases that are connected to an outbreak at a school in Jõhvi, and twenty-one cases to the care home outbreak in Jõhvi. The first school outbreak in Sillamäe involves a further thirty-six individuals, and an outbreak at another school involves nine cases. An entertainment establishment outbreak involves ten cases. The workplace outbreak from Narva involves seven cases, and a kindergarten outbreak involves six cases. A Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak involves nine individuals. The prison outbreak involves thirty-one cases.

Southern region

The new cases from Jõgeva County, Valga County, and Võru County were close contacts of individuals who had already fallen ill. The new cases from Viljandi County were also close contacts of previous cases. The circumstances surrounding the new cases from Tartu County and Põlva County are still being investigated.

The southern regional department is monitoring over 300 people, of whom forty-six have fallen ill. As part of those efforts the southern regional department is also monitoring one outbreak which occurred in a workplace in Jõgeva County which involves twenty individuals.

Western region

The new case from Pärnu County was infected via a family-contact. The circumstances surrounding the new case from Lääne County are still being investigated. The western regional department is monitoring over 180 people, of whom thirty-eight have fallen ill.

34 people receiving treatment in hospital, one under assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 34 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 692 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were some 1,700 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 258,256 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,671 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 52.07 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add regional information.

