Tallinn's workplace outbreaks affecting manufacturing companies

Health Board.
Health Board. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
An extensive workplace coronavirus outbreak in Tallinn has led to another smaller outbreak. In Ida-Viru County, however, the coronavirus is spreading in more and more education institutions.

As of Tuesday, October 27, there are six active COVID-19 outbreaks in different Tallinn workplaces, the largest of which currently consists of 42 individual cases in a manufacturing plant. The outbreak has bubbled for more than two weeks now, meaning the new cases come from employee contacts with family and other acquaintances.

The outbreak is now starting to fade, according to the Health Board (Terviseamet), but it has also developed into another outbreak, at a manufacturing plant. The outbreak, which developed over the last week, currently consists of seven cases.

New Ida-Viru outbreak

The epidemiological situation in Ida-Viru County is slowly starting to stabilize after a spike over the last month but new outbreaks are being discovered there as well.

The Eastern Regional Department of the Health Board was monitoring more than 1,000 people at one point but that number has dropped to below 600 now.

Still, a new outbreak popped up on Monday at the Narva quarry (the so-called Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak - ed). In addition, an outbreak in one of Narva's kindergartens has developed, with children also part of the outbreak. Another outbreak in a Sillamäe school also came to be over the weekend.

Eike Kingsepp, spokesperson for the Health Board, told ERR: "There are currently 10 outbreaks in Ida-Viru County with three of them being new. The remaining have stabilized for at least a week but they can not be considered closed just yet."

An outbreak is considered finished when the final diagnosed infected person is deemed healthy from the novel coronavirus. Kingsepp said the first outbreaks pointed out could be removed this week.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

No comments yet.
