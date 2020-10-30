101 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The 14-day infection rate is now 56.81 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 67 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, nine in Ida-Viru County, three each in Tartu and Hiiu counties, two were diagnosed in Pärnu County and two in Lääne-Viru County. One case each was added to Rapla, Jõgeva and Järva counties.

12 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 56.81.

Northern region

53 of the cases diagnosed in Harju County were in Tallinn. Five of the cases are traced back to contact with a previously infected person and one of the cases is related to travel from Ukraine.

The remaining cases are under further investigation.

In total, there are 14 outbreaks in Northern Estonia:

First workplace outbreak (42 cases)

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Fourth workplace outbreak (ten cases)

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases)

Sixth workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Seventh workplace outbreak (six cases)

Eighth workplace outbreak (five cases)

Sports outbreak (five cases)

Care home outbreak (32 cases)

First school outbreak (six cases)

Second school outbreak (five cases)

Party outbreak (17 cases)

Family outbreak (five cases)

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 2,500 people, of which 515 are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

The positive test results of 13 inmates of Viru Prison were added within the past 24 hours, with two cases in Lääne-Viru County as well.

The remaining cases in Ida-Viru County were traced back to family or acquintances on five cases. For two cases, infection happened at the workplace and one case was traced back to a care home. One case is related to travel from Sweden and one case is under further investigation.

There are ten active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, as of Monday:

Viru Prison outbreak (56 cases)

Ida-Viru family and acquintance outbreak (eight cases)

Jõhvi school outbreak (nine cases)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases)

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases)

Sillamäe second school outbreak (nine cases)

Entertainment venue outbreak (ten cases)

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases)

Kindergarten outbreak (six cases)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (seven cases)

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring close to 900 people, of which 144 have the novel coronavirus.

Western and Southern regions

Two cases in Tartu County were related to contact with a previously infected person and one case was traced back to workplace contact. The case discovered in Valga County is related to travel from Russia.

The Southern arm of the Health Board is monitoring more than 300 people with 48 of them infected with COVID-19. There is one active outbreak in Southern Estonia:

Workplace outbreak in Jõgeva (20 cases)

All three cases diagnosed in Hiiu County were exposed to the virus at an event. One of the cases in Pärnu is related to travel from Denmark and the other was contact in the workplace.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring more than 250 people, of which 44 are diagnosed with the coronavirus. The one added case in Pärnu County is under further investigation.

40 people receiving treatment in hospital, three under assisted breathing

As of Thursday morning, 40 people are receiving treatment in hospital with one under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There are an estimated 755 cases active in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were some 1,517 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 259,758 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 4,771 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

As of Friday, 3,747 have recovered from the coronavirus with 2,738 (73.1 percent) cases closed and for 1,009 cases (26.9 percent), at least 28 days have passed since their last positive test.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 56.81 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!