Self-isolation period shortened to 10 days from October 30

From Friday, October 30 the quarantine period for arrivals to Estonia and close contacts will be shortened to 10 days, the government agreed on Thursday.

Quarantine has been reduced for people traveling to Estonia from a country with a high-risk of coronavirus.

It has also been shortened for people who have been in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. From Friday, a test taken on day 10 with a negative result or a declaration from a doctor will end the self-isolation period.

The 10 day period starts from the last close contact, which is determined by the Health Board.

The new order replaces the previous 14 day self-isolation period and comes into effect on Friday, October 30. It applies to everyone going forward and to those currently quarantining.

The government's decisions are based on research showing that about 95 percent of people develop symptoms within 10 days of being exposed to the coronavirus.

In view of this, the shortening of the isolation period has been recommended by international organizations as well as the Estonian Society of Infectious Diseases, the scientific council advising the government and the Health Board.

The period of isolation has already been shortened by several European countries, including Finland and Latvia.

The duration of the quarantine obligation for a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 will not change by government decision.

When traveling to Estonia, it is also still possible to take two tests to shorten the quarantine period, one on arrival and the second no later than seven days after the first negative. If both test results are negative, the person can resume normal life without waiting for the end of the 10-day isolation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!