news

Health Board doctor: Strict nationwide restrictions unnecessary today ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Dr. Arkadi Popov, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medicine department.
Dr. Arkadi Popov, head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medicine department. Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

Head of the Health Board's (Terviseamet) emergency medical department Doctor Arkadi Popov said that while the situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus has become more anxious, strict nationwide restrictions are not necessary and people should follow recommended measures.

Countries in Western Europe have begun shutting themselves down in order to alleviate the spread of COVID-19 and recent daily case numbers in Estonia also show that the spread of the virus is becoming more prevalent, ETV's daily affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Sunday.

Dr. Arkadi Popov of the Health Board's emergency medical department said spread in Estonia is progressing currently. "Today, it is all in our hands to avoid the worst and to avoid quarantine measures, which we see today that many countries have implemented. We do not speak of that today. We are talking about being able to affect the process," he said.

Popov said that looking around in shops and malls, it can be seen that people have forgotten how to keep sufficient distance. He reminded everyone of the requirement and also recommends wearing a mask in addition to other Health Board recommendations.

He said strict nationwide restrictions are necessary when epidemiologists are unable to control the situation and to monitor close contacts of infected people, as has happened in many parts of Europe.

The emergency medicine chief said: "We should not be talking about strict restrictions today. We have to talk about prevention measures. And it would be very silly if Estonia - in the current situation where the infection rate is one of the lowest in Europe - would not use the opportunity, that we would lose our chance."

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) added: "Right now is not the period to try new things, to go to school or work showing any symptoms. When arriving from foreign countries, you have to monitor your health very closely and contact your family physician in case of any symptoms, ask for testing and generally, people get the test."

He noted that the rise in daily new cases worries him and effort must be made to get the spread of COVID-19 under control. Kiik has discussed the topic with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center), head of the governement's scientific council Irja Lutsar, Health Board chief Üllar Lanno and Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).

Kiik said: "Based on our current knowledge, a complete lockdown will not be necessary. Our desire is to certainly avoid it because while the spread of the virus has severe effects on health, the social sector and society as a whole, the effects of a nationwide lockdown could be even worse."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:13

Philharmonic Chamber Choir part of BBC's list of top-ten world choirs

09:46

New electric scooter law will regulate speed near pedestrians, parking

09:16

Health Board doctor: Strict nationwide restrictions unnecessary today

08:51

Kaia Kanepi wins ITF tournament in Istanbul

08:24

SDE formally announces support for same-sex marriage

01.11

"Samost ja Sildam": Restrictions on movement useless against coronavirus

01.11

Karnau: Marriage plebiscite to create confusion

01.11

Urmas Reinsalu: Marriage referendum campaign has started

01.11

Southeast Estonian timber companies looking for raw material from Belarus

01.11

Historical photos: 30 years from the reestablishment of the border guard

01.11

Day brings 80 new coronavirus cases Updated

01.11

Abundance of flounder falling

01.11

Recycling has not become more common over past decade

01.11

IT expert Luukas Kristjan Ilves joins non-parliamentary party Estonia 200

01.11

Reform Party urges people to tie plebiscite vote to trust in government

31.10

Kersti Kaljulaid awarded University of Tartu's Johan Skytte Medal

31.10

PPA, RIA warn against phishing letters spread on behalf of banks

31.10

Support rally held in Tartu for Polish protestors

31.10

LHV: Reduction in Estonia's industrial output reflects uncertainty

31.10

Tallinn city authorities to switch work to yellow scenario from Monday

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: