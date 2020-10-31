Estonia is among the lowest 14-day average rates of coronavirus in Europe, according to data published by the Finnish Health Board and newspaper Helsingin Sanomat this week. Last week, Estonia had the lowest rate.

This week, the data shows that there have been increases in most European countries.

The lowest infection rates are in Finland, Estonia, Norway, Serbia and Greece. However, these numbers have all risen as last week they were between 41 and 60, but this week they range from 50-111.

Finland has the lowest infection rate in Europe but a record 344 infections were announced on Friday.

The countries with the highest rates of infection are Andorra, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Slovenia and Switzerland.

Among Estonia's close neighbors, the infection rate is 50.1 in Finland, 124 in Latvia, 153.5 in Russia, 185.8 in Sweden and 232.5 in Lithuania. Lithuania's rate has increased the most rising from 149.2 a week ago.

Last week, Estonia, together with Moldova and Montenegro, were the only three countries whose 14-day average had fallen. This week Finland, the Vatican, Moldova, Iceland and Montenegro saw a fall in their figures.

The data was published on Thursday and put Estonia as second lowest. On Friday, Estonia's average had risen to 56.81 per 100,000 but it is still one of the lowest in Europe and only Finland and Norway had lower rates, data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed.

While Estonia had a low level of coronavirus, this week has seen several record-breaking days in terms of new cases. On Saturday, 134 new cases were recorded - the highest for a single day. The 14-day average is now 64.18 per 100,000. However, this is still below the majority of European countries.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add Saturday's new coronavirus cases.

