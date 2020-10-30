Only travelers from Finland can enter Estonia without quarantining from Monday, November 2. Travelers from the majority of other European countries need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Starting from November 2, the limit concerning restrictions on the freedom of movement in Estonia is 50. The limit is reviewed on a weekly basis on Fridays and the new limit will take force the following Monday.

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, a 10-day restriction on the freedom of movement will apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from the following European countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia*, Liechtenstein, Lithuania*, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

Several exemptions apply to travelers from Latvia and Lithuania.

Based on Order No 282 of Government of Estonia, the restriction on the freedom of movement does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland with the following preconditions:

Firstly, the person has taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia, and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results;

Secondly, they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for the reasons listed above, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia.

The infection rate of each country is below:

Andorra 1742,0

Austria 367,2

Belgium 1622,1

Bulgaria 269,5

Croatia 472,4

Czech Republic 1481,0

Cyprus 192,6

Denmark 165,0

Finland 48,5

France 680,6

Germany 168,4

Greece 100,7

Hungary 270,1

Iceland 256,0

Ireland 289,4

Italy 359,5

Latvia 114,7*

Liechtenstein 797,3

Lithuania 201,6*

Luxembourg 916,8

Malta 346,9

Monaco 269,0

Netherlands 771,8

Norway 53,9

Poland 414,1

Portugal 362,0

Romania 299,2

San Marino 507,9

Slovakia 488,9

Slovenia 878,3

Spain 508,6

Sweden 163,4

Switzerland 781,2

United Kingdom 431,6

Vatican 858,9

On October 22, the Council of the European Union reviewed the list of third countries included in Annex 1 of its recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, and according to the list, it is possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Starting from next week, only travelers arriving in Estonia from Uruguay are obligated to self-isolate for 10 days.

From September 1, people arriving in Estonia from high-risk countries can shorten the mandatory self-isolation and return to work by testing for COVID-19 at the airport and port.

Testing is free of charge for Estonian residents; foreigners can take the test at a cost of €67 and can pay on the spot by card.

Until the test results are known, a person must stay in complete self-isolation. In the case of a negative result, the person will be notified via text message, positive results will be communicated over the phone. The result will also be visible when entering the health information system with an ID card.

In the case of a negative test result, the person must stay in limited self-isolation for the first seven days following arrival to Estonia, i.e. the person can go to work and, for example, a shop, but unnecessary contacts must be avoided. The person should also keep their distance from others while at work.

A second test must be performed no earlier than seven days after the results of the first test, and if it is also negative, a person can resume their daily life.

What does quarantine mean?

This means that within 14 calendar days of their arrival in Estonia, people must refrain from unnecessary contacts and can leave their place of residence or permanent accommodation only for seeing a doctor and shopping for food, essentials and medicines, or in emergencies.

Foreign ministry: Essential travel only

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against any non-essential international travel.

In cases where travelling is essential, the Foreign Ministry advises keeping the following in mind:

Before planning your trip, please consult the Foreign Ministry website for the infection rate in your planned country of destination;

Stay up to date with possible travel restrictions in your destination – please consult the Reisi Targalt website, the ReOpen portal of the European Union, and, if necessary, contact the foreign mission of the country of destination for details;

Register your trip at the Foreign Ministry's Reisi Targalt website to allow us to notify you of possible travel restrictions;

Follow the recommendations of the Estonian Health Board for a safe flight to protect your health and that of others – if you show symptoms, please postpone your trip and contact your GP;

Take out travel insurance and carefully read the conditions of your insurance (including for travel interruptions caused by COVID-19);

At your destination, follow the instructions of local authorities and keep up to date with possible new restrictions;

On your return, follow the rules introduced in Estonia, monitor your health, and if you suspect you have been infected with the virus, contact your GP.

