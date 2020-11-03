Eighty new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Tuesday. The new 14-day infection rate is now 75.10 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 57 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, three cases each were diagnosed in Ida-Viru, Lääne-Viru and Pärnu counties. Two cases were discovered in Rapla County and one case each went to Saare, Võru, Lääne, Järva and Põlva counties.

Seven cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 75.10

Northern region

39 of the 57 cases diagnosed in Harju County were in Tallinn. Eight cases in the county were traced back to contact with a previously infected person and two were related to travel from Cyprus and Greece. Four of the newly diagnosed cases could not be traced back at all.

The remaining cases are under further investigation.

32 cases on November 2 were related to contact with a previously infected person. Four cases were traced to travel from Finland, Russia and Ukraine. Ten cases are still being investigated.

In total, there are 17 outbreaks in Northern Estonia:

Second workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Third workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Fourth workplace outbreak (ten cases)

Fifth workplace outbreak (six cases)

Sixth workplace outbreak (14 cases)

Seventh workplace outbreak (eight cases)

Eighth workplace outbreak (15 cases)

Sports outbreak (five cases)

Care home outbreak (33 cases)

First school outbreak (six cases)

Second school outbreak (five cases)

Party outbreak (17 cases)

Family outbreak (five cases)

Kindergarten outbreak (five cases)

Event oubreak (six cases)

Second event outbreak (five cases)

Acquintance outbreak (eight cases)

The Northern Regional Department of the Health Board is monitoring more than 4,000 people, of which 643 are confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Eastern region

One case in Ida-Viru County is related to travel from Russia and another case is part of the Viru Prison outbreak. The case in Lääne-Viru County was traced to travel from Denmark and one was also diagnosed as part of the Viru Prison outbreak.

The remaining cases are under further investigation.

There are seven active outbreaks in Eastern Estonia, as of Monday:

Viru Prison outbreak (93 cases)

Jõhvi care home outbreak (21 cases)

Sillamäe first school outbreak (36 cases)

Sillamäe second school outbreak (nine cases)

Narva workplace outbreak (seven cases)

Narva kindergarten outbreak (seven cases)

Narva-Jõesuu workplace outbreak (ten cases)

The Eastern Regional Department is monitoring more than 1,000 people, of which 221 have the novel coronavirus.

Western and Southern regions

The case diagnosed in Võru County was transferred to the Northern Regional Department as the person actually lives in Harju County. The case added in Põlva County is under further investigation.

The Southern arm of the Health Board is monitoring 326 people with 58 of them infected with COVID-19. There is one active outbreak in Southern Estonia:

Workplace outbreak in Jõgeva (20 cases)

The case discovered in Saare County iswas also transferred to the Northern Regional Department as the person lives in Harju County. The one case in Lääne County was traced back to contact with a previously infected person. The case in Pärnu is related to travel from Spain, two other cases were transferred to the Northern region.

The Western Regional Department is monitoring 232 people, of which 53 are diagnosed with the coronavirus.

44 people receiving treatment in hospital, two under assisted breathing

As of Monday morning, 44 people are receiving treatment in hospital with two under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There were some 1,631 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 266,422 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 5,125 (1.67 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

3,904 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,059 (27.1 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 2,847 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 75.10 per 100,000 inhabitants.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

Editor's note: This article was updated with regional information.

