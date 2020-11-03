news

Government agrees coronavirus surveillance studies will continue

Coronavirus testing.
Coronavirus testing. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The government has agreed to keep funding and conducting coronavirus surveillance studies, Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) told ERR on Tuesday.

Kiik said it has been agreed to continue with the studies, the last of which ended in early October, to increase the number of people tested, to find asymptomatic carriers and get a better overview of the spread of the virus.

Kiik said the government has also decided care homes which develop coronavirus outbreaks will be able to apply for financial support from the government to reimburse labor costs and to receive personal protective equipment.

The government will continue the discussion about the coronavirus situation in Estonia on Thursday. The current restrictions on travel, public events and the sale of alcohol at night will remain in force. "Now the question is whether and which of them should be further expanded," Kiik added.

Kiik also said the government is recommending people follow social distancing rules, to wear a mask and to follow hand hygiene rules in crowded places.

Last week it was reported the decision to continue the studies were stuck behind government discussions about funding.

Editor: Helen Wright

