Coronavirus round-up: October 26 - November 1

Last week, the total number of new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnosed in Estonia was 618, a significant increase from 343 the week before. The record for new cases on a single day was broken twice and this is the highest amount of new cases diagnosed in a week so far.

Overview

New cases by week: There were 618 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed across Estonia last week - the highest amount in a single week. The record for the number of new cases diagnosed on a single day was broken twice and on three days there were over 100 cases. There were no deaths.

The number of patients being treated in hospital is still much lower than during the emergency situation and the virus is mostly spreading among working age people, rather than risk groups. It has been said in the past that if hospitals become overwhelmed then this is when new restrictions will start to be implemented.

The majority of new cases were diagnosed in Harju County, and mostly - 242 cases - in Tallinn. Ida-Viru County had the second-highest number of new cases. There are 23 outbreaks across the country - 16 in Harju, six in Ida-Viru, one in Jõgeva County. They are centered around workplaces, amongst family members or in schools and kindergartens.

Deputy Director General of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said a new big outbreak is starting to unfold in Harju County and Tallinn and the number of asymptomatic patients is increasing.

On Friday, quarantine restrictions changed for both foreign arrivals to Estonia and close contacts. Both have dropped to 10 days and close contacts will now be tested on day 10.

The government has almost reached an agreement which will see sick pay paid from day two.

The Health Board has said everyone is personally responsible for preventing the spread of the virus.

The Health Board's northern regional department is monitoring over 3,000 people, of whom 595 have fallen ill. The eastern regional department is monitoring almost 1,000 people, of whom 203 have fallen ill. The western regional department is monitoring 260 people, of whom fifty-five have fallen ill. The southern regional department is monitoring almost 350 people, of whom fifty-four have fallen ill.

The number of cases for every 100,000 people in the last fourteen days is 72.31 as of Monday, compared to 41.08 the week before.

New cases by day October 26 - November 1: The record for new cases on a single day was broken twice last week. On October 27, there was a total of 124 cases beating the previous high of 93 on April 2. Then, on October 30, this record was broken when 134 cases were diagnosed.

Last week, cases were above 100 on three days, above 80 on two days, over 60 on one day and the lowest number was 37 on Monday, October 26.

New cases by county: New cases were diagnosed in every county, which does not happen every week.

Harju had 346 cases last week, almost doubling the previous week's number of cases. Ida-Viru had the second highest number of cases at 100, an increase from 65 the week before.

Similar to Jõgeva County two weeks ago, Rapla County saw an unexpected surge of new cases after an outbreak at a carehome. There were 43 new cases diagnosed last week, raising the total number of cases from 43 to 86.

Pärnu and Tartu counties had an increase in cases, recording 14 and 17, respectively. Four new cases were reported in Võru County and two in Saare County.

New cases, deaths and hospital releases: There were 618 new cases, no deaths - compared to five the week before - and 14 people were released from hospital, a decrease from 21.

Positive and negative tests by week: The was as a slight increase in testing last week compared with the past few weeks. There were 618 positive tests and 11,253 negative tests, making 11,871 in total. On Friday, almost 3,000 tests were carried out which is the highest number on a single day since the end of September.

The percentage of positive tests recorded has increased, rising to above 6 percent on some days. Until now, it has generally been below 3 percent each day which experts believe is an acceptable level.

As close contacts will be tested on day 10 from now on, it is likely there will be an increase in testing in the coming weeks.

Deaths

Deaths by age and gender: There were no deaths this week.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus is 73. The data shows 35 men and 38 women have died. The majority of deaths have occurred among people over 70 years old.

By county: There were no deaths this week.

Coronavirus highlights: October 26 - November 1:

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep

your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask. Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild. People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

