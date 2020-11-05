news

Development work to make Estonia's covid app cross-border starts next month

The HOIA app.
The HOIA app. Source: ERR
Earlier this week it was announced that Latvia's coronavirus app now works on a Europe-wide level. Work to make Estonia's HOIA app compatible with other devices will start in December.

LSM reported that, from November 2, the Latvian contact recording and warning application "Apturi Covid" (Stop Covid) had joined the solution developed by the European Commission, which enables transnational cooperation between similar applications in Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain and Latvia.

Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app is not currently compatible with other apps but development work should start next month, the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK) said.

A spokesperson for TEHIK told ERR News on Wednesday: "TEHIK conducted an international public procurement to find a developer for the HOIA app and we are currently evaluating the offers. We hope to find the best partner in December and after that we can start with new developments.

"We have also submitted a request for funding from the European Commission for the implementation of cross-border cooperation developments in the HOIA app." 

HOIA has been downloaded 171,136 times and 200 people have notified the app to say they are sick.

Latvia was the first country in the world to make available a nationally-backed coronavirus tracking and notification app widely available. 

Editor: Helen Wright

