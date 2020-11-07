Coronavirus map: Infection rates rise across Europe, Estonia second lowest

news

Finland, Estonia and Norway have the lowest coronavirus 14-day averages in Europe according to data published by the Finnish Health Board and newspaper Helsingin Sanomat. Over the last week, infection rates in most countries have risen, including Estonia's.

Finland's average was 52.5 per 100,000 people as of Friday, which is only slightly higher than last week's 50.1. However, as in many other countries, the infection rate is higher in highly populated areas and in the Helsinki and Uusimaa regions, the infection rate is 95.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Malta's figure also remained at a similar rate - neither significantly rising or falling over the past week - at 368.1 per 100,000 as a 14-day average.

The number of infections in Iceland and Ireland decreased over the week. Infection rates in all other countries have risen.

Belgium (1,805.1), Andorra (1,719.5) and Czech Republic (1,577) have the highest rates in Europe. Finland (52.5), Estonia (91.7) and Norway (110.6) have the lowest rates, according to the data.

Latvia is on 167.6 and Lithuania 383.1 per 100,000 inhabitants. On Saturday, Lithuania will start a nationwide lockdown. Russia's rate is 168.4.

Data from koroonakaart shows that Estonia's rate was 64.14 per 100,000 inhabitants last Friday (October 30) but had risen to 105.08 on Friday (November 6) - an overnight increase of 14.15 percent compared to Thursday. In Harju County the average is 130.09 and higher at 164.42 in Ida-Viru County.

The data from the Finnish Health Board puts the Estonian average lower at 91.7, which is likely to have been Thursday's number.

Editor: Helen Wright

