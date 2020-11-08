Day brings 192 coronavirus diagnoses

The last 24 hours brought 192 new cases of COVID-19, the Health Board said Sunday. A total of 2,119 tests were administered, with 9.1 percent coming back positive. Two people died of the coronavirus in the last day.

Data from the population register suggests 90 new cases were diagnosed in Harju County.

Ida-Viru County got 69 and Pärnu County seven new patients. Hiiumaa saw five cases of the virus, Tartu and Järva counties four, Lääne County and Saaremaa two and Jõgeva, Lääne-Viru, Põlva, Rapla, Viljandi and Võru counties a single case.

Three people who tested positive did not have a registered place of residence in Estonia.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people now stands at 129, with 6.5 percent of tests coming back positive.

As of the morning of Sunday, November 8, 55 patients are being treated in hospitals four of whom are on assisted breathing.

