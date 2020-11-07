The last 24 hours brought 229 new cases of the coronavirus in Estonia. Positives amounted to 8 percent of the total 2,730 tests administered.

Harju County saw 105, Ida-Viru County 63, Lääne-Viru County 10, Pärnu County seven, Tartu County six, Hiiumaa six, Viljandi County four, Lääne County three, Järva County two and Jõgeva and Põlva counties one COVID-19 patient each.

Twenty-one people diagnosed lack a registered permanent address in Estonia, meaning they are likely foreigners.

Estonia's 14-day care rate per 100,000 people now stands at 119.4.

Forty-eight people are being treated in hospitals (52 on Friday), with four people on assisted breathing (unchanged from Friday).

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 73 people in Estonia. There are an estimated total of 1,582 active cases in the country at present.

The proportion of positive test results over the past 14 days now stands at 6.2 percent.

Breakdown by region

The Health Board is divided into four regions, corresponding to the points of the compass, with the northern and eastern regions having borne the brunt of new cases for several weeks now. The board until recently published results by identified outbreak focal points, again primarily in the northern and eastern regions, but this has been sidelined after rising rates have breached these clearly defined zones – over 50 percent of cases late on in the week had an unidentified origin, the Health Board said on Friday.

Northern region

Of the 105 new Harju County cases, 81 were in Tallinn. Thirteen cases are known to be the result of close contact with an infected individual, the origin of six cases cannot be ascertained and the remaining cases are still being investigated, the Health Board's northern region says.

The 64 new cases established on Friday, November 6 saw 25 related to close family contacts, 13 to the workplace, and 26 to other contacts. Four of the cases are linked to the Viru Prison outbreak, 31 to a care home in Rapla and four were brought in by arrivals from Italy, Russia and Finland. 46 cases' origins are as yet unknown, the northern district says.

The northern region is monitoring nearly 6,000 people, 892 of whom are sick. The region has identified 21 outbreaks, three relating to schools, with 16 cases, five infections have been linked to outbreaks at kindergartens, seven focal points concern workplaces (109 cases), three public or other events outbreaks have seen 28 cases, and four other oubtreaks concern 27 infected individuals.

Added to this is the Rapla care home outbreak with 65 cases, a hospital outbreak with 15 cases and the Tallinn prison hotspot (10 people).

Eastern region

Of the 63 new Ida-Viru County cases, 21 relate to Viru Prison, 12 cases center on a sports center in Narva and 11 arose from family contacts. Seven new cases have been linked to the work place, two via acquaintances, two were brought over the border by arrivals from the Russian Federation and one was picked up in school. The remaining new cases' origins have not yet been ascertained.

Of the 10 new cases in Lääne-Viru County, six were connected to the Viru Prison, two to close family contact, and one was brought in from Finland. One case's origin is yet to be determined.

The eastern region has nine active cases – the Sillamäe first school with 37 cases, and nine at another school, 21 at the Jõhvi care home outbreak, and seven cases relate to a kindergarten in Narva. A workplace in Narva-Jõesuu has chalked up 10 infections. The Viru Prison coronavirus epicenter numbers 199 people. A school in Kohtla-Järve has had an outbreak with five cases, and a workplace in Sillamäe has six cases associated with it. The Narva sports center relates to 15 cases.

The eastern region is monitoring 2,000 people, 402 of whom are currently sick.

Southern region

Tartu County's six new additions were broken down into two from close contact with an infected individual, and one via a workplace. Two cases were registered in the population registry as resident in Harju County (northern region) and so have been transferred there. The other case was brought in by an arrival from Sweden.

The new cases in Viljandi, Põlva and Jõgeva counties have yet to be established.

The southern region is monitoring 800 people, of whom 134 are sick.

The southern district has one active outbreak, relating to 32 people at a care home.

Western region

Four of the six new cases on Hiiumaa arose via close family contact, one person picked up the virus at work and one case was a Harju County (northern district) resident who picked up COVID-19 via a close contact, the board says.

Three Pärnu County cases came from close family contact, one person in the same county had picked up the virus at an event on Hiiumaa, one person is an inmate at Viru Prison (but whose place of residence is still listed as in Pärnu County – ed.) and the remaining cases have still to be established in terms of their origin.

The Lääne County cases' origins are also not yet clear.

The western district is monitoring 356 people, 89 of whom are sick.

The western region has identified three outbreaks on Hiiumaa, where the first, concerning an event, has been linked to 11 cases, the second – also an event-related outbreak – to seven people, along with five cases connected to close family contact.

Hospitalizations, testing and recovery rates

Forty eight people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, with four on ventilators. Seven people have been sent home in the past 24 hours, three people were transferred to non-COVID-19 wards and one person was moved to a COVID-19 ward in the Northern Estonia Regional Hospital (PERH) from the West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH).

Hospitals have wrapped up 583 coronavirus cases in 568 people – some individuals have more than one case appended to them, hence the discrepancy.

4,184 people have been declared recovered from the coronavirus, 3,045 of them (72.8 percent) having had their cases wrapped up and the remaining 1,139 people (27.2 percent) meeting the triple criteria of not having tested positive in the past 28 days, not being hospitalized with the virus and not awaiting a coronavirus case to be wrapped up by a health professional.

276,398 primary coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia - of which 5,933, or 2.1 percent, returned positive.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

