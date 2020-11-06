news

LSM: Second state of emergency declared in Latvia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

From Monday, November 9 a state of emergency will officially be in force in Latvia for the second time this year to bring the spread of coronavirus under control, LSM reported on Friday. The state of emergency will last until December 6.

The decision was made by the government on November 6 following meetings of the Cabinet and Crisis Management Council. 

Prime Minister Krišjanis Karinš said after listening to health specialists the government received "very clear news" that more needed to be done to combat the coronavirus.

New, stricter restrictions will apply to individual and group behavior. Violations of the restrictions set during the emergency situation will be punishable by a fine of up to €2,000 for individual persons and up to €5,000 for legal entities. 

Use of nose and mouth coverings is compulsory in shops and many other public places.

The first state of emergency this year ran from March 13 until June 10.

On Friday, Latvia confirmed 357 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,476. It is the second-largest daily tally of new cases yet recorded, following a record high of 367 cases just 24 hours earlier. Seven deaths were confirmed.

A summary in English of the latest COVID-19 situation in Latvia, including restrictions in place and rules on public assembly, can be viewed here

Editor: Helen Wright

