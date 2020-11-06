news

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus.
Testing kit for the COVID-19 virus. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

A record 241 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The new 14-day infection rate is now 105.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Harju County. 42 cases were found in Ida-Viru County and 35 were diagnosed in Rapla County.

Nine cases went to Pärnu County, five cases were found in Hiiu County and three were found in Lääne-Viru County. Two cases each were diagnosed in Tartu, Võru and Valga counties. The remaining case went to Lääne County.

26 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 105.8.

Further data will follow shortly - ed.

52 people receiving treatment in hospital, four under assisted breathing

As of Friday morning, 52 people are receiving treatment in hospital with four under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There are estimated to be 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were 2,427 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 273,669 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 5,705 (2.1 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

4,103 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,123 (27.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 2,980 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

The 14-day average infection rate is 105.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.  

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.
  • In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.
  • Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.
  • Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.
  • When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.
  • Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.
  • People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:56

Proposed bill removes options for repeat offender parole

11:27

Government green-lights start of long-term population cohesion plan

11:01

Minister: Government will likely establish 2+2 rule next Tuesday

10:40

Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered

10:33

Statistics: Consumer price index fell by 0.5 percent in October

10:08

Health Board: We will not see infection rate dropping by Christmas

09:42

Statistics: Tourism falls by half on year to September

09:38

Weather: Friday morning sun will shine until Sunday night

09:11

Defense minister: US Europe stance not likely to change whoever president

08:48

Reps: Laws related to distance learning should be changed

08:15

Reinsalu discusses international situation with US Secretary of State

05.11

Estonia allocates money to help Czech Republic fight coronavirus

05.11

Ross Allen appointed next UK Ambassador to Estonia

05.11

Foreign minister: Estonia in active COVID-19 growth phase

05.11

First 'week of flavors' to highlight South Estonian wild food

05.11

Student of Hugo Treffner High School diagnosed with COVID-19

05.11

Independent report proves Belarusian election fraud, state violence

05.11

Kaupo Meiel: We are more American than we care to admit

05.11

Reform leader: EKRE minister list so short that new proposal not elected MP

05.11

Estonian self-driving bus project introduced in Greece

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: