Health Board: Record 241 new COVID-19 cases discovered

A record 241 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) were diagnosed in Estonia over the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Friday. The new 14-day infection rate is now 105.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to data from the population registry, 114 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Harju County. 42 cases were found in Ida-Viru County and 35 were diagnosed in Rapla County.

Nine cases went to Pärnu County, five cases were found in Hiiu County and three were found in Lääne-Viru County. Two cases each were diagnosed in Tartu, Võru and Valga counties. The remaining case went to Lääne County.

26 cases did not have any information in the population registry, normally referring to the persons being foreigners.

The two-week average infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 105.8.

52 people receiving treatment in hospital, four under assisted breathing

As of Friday morning, 52 people are receiving treatment in hospital with four under assisted breathing. There are four patients in intensive care.

There are estimated to be 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Estonia, according to koroonakaart data.

There were 2,427 tests administered over the last 24 hours. There have been 273,669 tests conducted in total since the start of March, with 5,705 (2.1 percent) total cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

4,103 people are considered to have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Estonia with 1,123 (27.4 percent) at least 28 days removed from their last positive test. 2,980 of the total recoveries are closed cases but have not yet had 28 days since their last positive test.

There were no deaths reported over the last 24 hours. In total, the coronavirus has claimed 73 lives in Estonia since March, according to the Health Board.

For more data visit koroonakaart, which offers detailed data in Estonian, English and Russian.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

