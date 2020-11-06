Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

The Finnish government is not planning to place additional restrictions on travelers from Estonia in the near future, despite the rising coronavirus rate. Work and business trips are still possible without self-isolation.

However, the Finnish government has not yet decided how to organize entry after November 22, when Finland's right to apply border controls to travelers from Schengen countries expires.

The initial idea that a negative covid test would be needed to enter has been rejected by legal experts, who believe that this would be contrary to the principle of free movement of the European Union.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!