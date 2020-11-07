news

Twenty-six people contract COVID-19 at Põlva County care home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Bedroom at an Estonian care home (photo is illustrative).
Bedroom at an Estonian care home (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

An outbreak at a care home in Põlva County in southeastern Estonia which has involved 26 cases so far, has led to staffing problems.

The Health Board and also doctors at the University of Tartu are prepared to plug the gap, however.

The sheer scale of the outbreak, at the Kanepi Home (Kanepi Kodu) in the village of the same name, is cause for concern for Ülo Tulik, management board member at Lõuna-Eesti Hooldekeskus AS, who said that there was nonetheless: "...Certainly no reason to panic.

At the same time, even the mildest of potential coronavirus symptoms should be taken seriously, he said.

"There is no such thing as someone feeling too unwell."

Finding replacement staff will also be a challenge, he said.

Ülo Tulik said that finding the replacement workers is the biggest concern in a crisis situation.

"The problem with employees is complex. We have found some solutions for the coming days, but over the long run, finding replacement employees at Kanepi Kodu is a serious issue. Workloads have increased and necessitated requirements and recommendations," he said.

Tulik confirmed that although there is a ban on visiting the ward, the family members of the residents of Kanepi Kodu can communicate with them by phone or computer.

"Family members are worried; as from today we have a complete ban on visiting the home, but it is still possible to get information over phone and using other information channels. I think they need not be too worried, because, as I said, there are no symptoms of illness presenting," Tulik added.

The Health Board's southern regional department chief Tiia Luhti said the outbreak was already under control.

"Kanepi Kodu's employees and clients have now been tested a total of three times, and patients have been quarantined off from one another after each of these tests. If new cases appear, these will also be placed accordingly and we can keep the sick and their close contacts separate."

Friday brought a record daily total of new coronavirus cases at 241, the Health Board reports, with Saturday's figure of 229 only slightly behind.

The Health Board, the prime minister and the social affairs minister have all said in the past 24 hours that Estonia is facing another health emergency due to soaring COVID-19 rates, at a time when lockdowns are being imposed in other European countries and elsewhere.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Rain Epler confirmed as new environment minister

14:19

Martin Aadamsoo: What happened to Estonian music?

13:54

Health Board: Day brings 229 COVID-19 cases Updated

13:18

Twenty-six people contract COVID-19 at Põlva County care home

12:12

Irja Lutsar elected Woman of the Year

11:08

Hospitals expanding coronavirus wards

10:10

Flags to be hoisted to honor fathers on Sunday

09:52

Coronavirus map: Infection rates rise across Europe, Estonia second lowest

07:58

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Biden good for Estonia but not the government

06.11

LSM: Second state of emergency declared in Latvia

06.11

Hiiu County municipality: Severe risk situation emerging on island

06.11

Black Nights Film Festival announces 2020 lineup

06.11

Statistics: New car sales fall 25.4 percent on year to October

06.11

Experts: US situation shouldn't affect Estonian security in big way

06.11

EKRE's environment minister candidate would not put logging ban to a vote

06.11

New Estonian member elected to Rail Baltic supervisory board

06.11

5,400 people joined voluntary third pension pillar in October

06.11

Gallery: Kalev/Cramo loses fourth consecutive United League game

06.11

Finland not currently planning additional restrictions on Estonia

06.11

Elderly patients who contracted COVID-19 at East Tallinn Hospital relocated

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: