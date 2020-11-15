news

Coronavirus map: Estonia's covid rate doubles, still one of Europe's lowest ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonia's rate of infection rose last week.
Estonia's rate of infection rose last week. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's infection rate doubled over the past week but the country still has one of Europe's lowest rates of coronavirus. Many European countries saw a decline in infection rates last week, but they still remain high.

Last week, Estonia's 14-day cumulative infection rate was 91.7 per 100,000 people but this week it has risen to 166.5 per 100,000. It is no longer the second lowest in Europe and has moved up to sixth place.

The countries below Estonia - according to each county's reported data - are: Finland (53.2), Ireland (128.8), Iceland (129.3), Norway (141.4) and Belarus (147.4).

Andorra (1,362), the Czech Republic (1,275) and Belgium (1,105) have the highest rates of infection in Europe, data shows, although all three saw a decline in their 14-day averages.

Infection rates in Iceland and Ireland have been declining for two consecutive weeks. 

Looking at Estonia's neighbors, Latvia has an infection rate of 211.3, Sweden 497.1 and Lithuania 614.4. All three countries' averages have risen over the past week, with Lithuania's climbing the furthest. Last week the country introduced a lockdown. Russia's official figure is 187.2.

Deaths per 100,000 inhabitants are highest in the Czech Republic (27), Belgium (22) and Slovenia (19). Coronary mortality rates are lowest in Estonia, Finland and Norway - in all three had 0.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks.

The data is taken from the Finnish Health Board.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:22

Järveküla school closes due to COVID-19 potential contacts Updated

19:25

Coronavirus round-up: November 9-15

18:44

Eesti Raudtee freight transport down 16 percent January-October

17:59

Gallery: Rain Epler sworn in as new environment minister

17:17

Prime minister honors fallen on EDF 102nd anniversary

16:32

Culture recommendations: November 16-22

16:04

Estonia prisons coronavirus cases now number over 70

15:32

Economics affairs ministry looking to tighten up e-voting security

15:01

Enterprise Estonia opens €7.2 million round Estonian-Norwegian program

14:33

Revenue from paintings done during Palmse concert goes to Ilumäe Chapel

14:01

Mart Helme to join Riigikogu foreign affairs committee

13:37

Mart Helme: EKRE ditching policy confining local election vote to citizens

13:08

WTA rankings: Kontaveit finishes year as world 23rd ranked tennis player

13:02

Health Board: 211 new coronavirus cases identified in past 24 hours Updated

12:42

PÖFF goes forward with full programme regardless of coronavirus

12:19

Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

11:41

16-year old judoka Viljar Lipard dreams of Olympic gold

11:18

Introduced coronavirus cases mostly originate from Ukraine and Russia

10:51

Synlab planning to increase daily testing capacity to 10,000

10:28

Survey: Majority find holding marriage referendum a white elephant

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: