news

Estonia adds 28 more Belarusian officials to entry ban list ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

The foreign affairs ministry has issued a five-year entry ban on 28 more Belarusian officials.

The ban, which entered into effect Friday, falls under domestic legislation, the International Sanctions Act, and the list of Belarusian officials listed as barred entry to Estonia now stretches to 156, the foreign ministry says.

"Considering the fact that the situation in Belarus remains very tense and the authorities are exerting increasing pressure on peaceful protesters, we cannot stand by calmly," foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said via a ministry press release.

"Sanctions is our way of showing our position on this issue and we are renewing our call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against the people of Belarus immediately and release all those detained at the protests, including political prisoners," Reinsalu continued.

"At the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers Thursday, I called on my colleagues to impose additional sanctions on Belarusian officials and add the companies that support the Lukashenko regime to the EU sanctions list," he added.

The individuals named on the list have played a central role in either falsifying election results in the August Belarus presidential elections, which returned Alexander Lukashenko for a sixth consecutive term since 1994, or in using violence against peaceful protesters in the crackdown which followed the elections and continues to the present.

The ban will run from November 20 to August 30 2025, the foreign ministry says.

The officials listed will be subject to prohibition on entry to the Republic of Estonia from 20 November 2020 until 30 August 2025. 

Latvia and Lithuania have also published updated lists of Belarusian officials barred entry – both countries, unlike Estonia, share a border with Belarus – and additional EU sanctions are underway.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20.11

Estonia adds 28 more Belarusian officials to entry ban list

20.11

Young people looking at teacher profession but would prefer to work abroad

20.11

Mailis Reps resigns as education minister

20.11

Nordic Combined World Cup stage in Otepää canceled

20.11

Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

20.11

Prime minister: Estonia will not purchase Russia's Sputnik vaccine

20.11

Video: Surfers in Pärnu enjoyed high winds

20.11

Masks mandatory for theater, cinema audiences from Monday

20.11

Kuressaare care home bans visits through Christmas

20.11

HOIA coronavirus contact tracing app downloaded 200,000 times

20.11

Estonia planning on using rapid antigen tests by February 2021

20.11

COVID-19 restrictions causing drop in other infections at nursery schools

20.11

Estonian cyber security company to develop 'cyber range' for Luxembourg

20.11

Reform leader extends olive branch to prime minister on same-sex marriage

20.11

Health Board: 364 COVID-19 cases found in past 24 hours, one death Updated

20.11

Center MP: Wrong to limit opposition on marriage referendum bill process

20.11

Passenger ferries on Gulf of Finland remain at reduced capacity

20.11

IT minister: Smartphone camera verification would cut out voter fraud

20.11

Yana Toom: Ministers with many children should have support package

20.11

Estonia 200 candidate: Polling success due to elected parties' disarray

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: