Estonia to support projects in Belarus with €800,000

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spend €800,000 financing development cooperation projects related to education, civic movement and health in Belarus.

The content of the selected projects is the development of higher education, especially technical education, and the introduction of smart information and communication technology (ICT) teaching tools. Belarus' independent media will also receive support, and there are also plans to raise awareness of democracy and the rule of law, and to raise health awareness.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said this year Estonia increased the volume of support for projects aimed at Belarus.

"Belarus has been one of the priority countries for Estonian development cooperation since 2011 and it is our duty to support Belarus more than ever before. In order to support the sustainability of democracy, we can share our reform experiences, as well as provide practical support, for example, for the development of online learning in higher education, so that both repressed students and lecturers can participate in study," Reinsalu said.

The project partners which have received funding are Tallinn University of Technology, Tallinn University, University of Tartu, Tallinn Health Care College, the Open Estonia Foundation and the Estonian Center of Eastern Partnership. A total of 15 applications aimed at Belarus were submitted.

--

