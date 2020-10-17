Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened a call for proposals for financing development cooperation projects in support of Belarusian civil society and have allocated €500,000 in funding.

The call for proposals aims to assist and strengthen civil society in Belarus. Applications for support should involve activities connected to supporting independent media, providing medical aid or rehabilitation to victims of repressions, and supporting education professionals and education programmes.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said it is important to continue supporting the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and keep the international community focused on the situation there.

"For sustainable democratic processes, we must continue to empower the civil society of Belarus. The focus must remain on ensuring free speech and supporting the rights of peaceful protesters," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister met with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Friday, and she expressed her gratitude to Estonia for support and raising the issue of the Belarusian crisis in international organisations. The pair also discussed future activities.

Belarus, as well as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, has been Estonia's development cooperation and humanitarian aid partner since 2011. In the case of Belarus, Estonia's focus has been on reform experience and knowledge in areas such as the development of a digital society, boosting small businesses, the environment, and education.

Th Ministry of Foreign Affair's Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Division invites project partners to participate in the call for proposals. Digitally signed applications can be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until October 30 by emailing taotlusvoor@mfa.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!