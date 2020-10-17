news

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Hundreds of people gathered to form a human chain in Tallinn to support Belarusians.
Hundreds of people gathered to form a human chain in Tallinn to support Belarusians. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened a call for proposals for financing development cooperation projects in support of Belarusian civil society and have allocated €500,000 in funding.

The call for proposals aims to assist and strengthen civil society in Belarus. Applications for support should involve activities connected to supporting independent media, providing medical aid or rehabilitation to victims of repressions, and supporting education professionals and education programmes.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said it is important to continue supporting the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus and keep the international community focused on the situation there.

"For sustainable democratic processes, we must continue to empower the civil society of Belarus. The focus must remain on ensuring free speech and supporting the rights of peaceful protesters," Reinsalu said.

The foreign minister met with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Vilnius on Friday, and she expressed her gratitude to Estonia for support and raising the issue of the Belarusian crisis in international organisations. The pair also discussed future activities.

Belarus, as well as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, has been Estonia's development cooperation and humanitarian aid partner since 2011. In the case of Belarus, Estonia's focus has been on reform experience and knowledge in areas such as the development of a digital society, boosting small businesses, the environment, and education.

Th Ministry of Foreign Affair's Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Division invites project partners to participate in the call for proposals. Digitally signed applications can be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until October 30 by emailing taotlusvoor@mfa.ee.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

'HOIA' app

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Kaljulaid: Helme's comments about LGBT community are 'simply revolting'

16:52

Ratas tells interior minister homophobia not part of coalition agreement Updated

14:52

Estonia allocates €500,000 for Belarusian development cooperation program

13:45

Estonia to contribute up to €100 million for coronavirus analyzes

12:57

Health Board: 36 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12:30

Baltika posts €975,000 profit for January - September

11:24

Ministers in favor of loan for Patarei development

10:14

Easing of coronavirus restrictions has increased flow of drugs to Estonia

09:10

Baltic States, Canada sign joint cooperation agreement

08:31

Norway wins Tallinn's Bocuse d'Or round, Estonia reaches finals

08:00

Travelers from Estonia not required to quarantine in Latvia from Saturday

16.10

Hillar Teder has donated over €1 million to political parties since 2013

16.10

Hiiumaa applying for €2.2 million from state for high-speed internet

16.10

Baltic States leaders urge vigilance to tackle coronavirus

16.10

Taavi Rõivas: I have climbed my political peaks

16.10

Hunt visits his first home team Bengals for try-out

16.10

During winter some road speeds will remain at 100 km/h and 110 km/h

16.10

Visually impaired struggle to move around in Estonia's cities

16.10

Gallery: Exhibition of photographed dreams opened in Dokfoto center

16.10

Kaia Kanepi through to quarterfinals in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

radio tallinn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: