Estonia to support Belarusian civil society with €100,000

The government on Thursday decided to allocate €100,000 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' reserve to support Belarusian civil society, media freedom and provision of psychological aid to victims of the governing regime's violence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said supporting the people of Belarus remains a priority.

"We need to support the continuation of democratic processes in every possible way and draw the international community's attention to the events in Belarus in the current situation which has seen peaceful protesters fall victim to a violent reaction and the civil society come under strong pressure by the authorities," Reinsalu said.

The funds to be allocated will be used to support media freedom, online activists, a conference of the diaspora and rehabilitation for women and everyone who has fallen victim to the regime's violence and are in need of psychological help.

